1(+3) Luis* & Michelle (4-2) 2(+1) Aubrey & David* (2-4) 3(+3) Quinton* & Mattie (4-2) 4(+1) Derek & Claire* (3-3) 5(-3) Emily & Molly* (2-4) 6(-5) Marcus & Michael* (3-3) 7(+0) Glenda* & Lumumba (3-3)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 34, Episode 6, "Step by step"Film date: 2022-06-03 or 2022-06-04The last leg ended in Petra. During the Pit Stop teams are transported to Amman, the capital of Jordan. This leg starts at The Citadel on a hill in Amman. Seven of the remaining teams are limed up in front of Phil."Whenever you see Phil before the leg starts, that is not good", LuisAbby & Will are missing. Phil points this out to the teams and the proceeds to call Abby & Will on his phone. He tells them that they have tested positive for Covid (actually only Will was positive) and that this means that they are eliminated from the race. We are all very very sad to see them go this way."It's definitely heartbreaking, but we've loved every single minute of it", Abby about the race (and she manages to keep herself together)Phil then tells the remaining teams that they will all start at the same time. And there will be no elimination at the end of this leg. But to motivate them he tells them that in the next leg they will start in four groups and the last team in this leg will be the only team in the last group starting the next leg. He points out that this team will start 45 minutes after the first teams (and at the same time we realize that they will start 15 minutes after the two teams in the next to last group).The first clue is inside the Citadel. It is a route info: "You will be exploring this historic city entirely on foot. Race to the Maktabat Khazanet al-Jahith bookstore to find your next clue. You have $10 for this leg of the race."Teams must now race to a bookstore. This turns out to be tricky to find, most locals do not understand what they are looking for and Google Maps does not know it either. And when teams borrow a local's cellphone they quickly realize they they are set to Arabic so it is very hard for them to use. And all the local signs are in Arabic letters."I think that I strained my quad muscle in Italy", Emily does not look forward to a leg entirely on footTeams eventually reach the book store (1.6km) in the following order:1. Marcus & Michael2. Emily & Molly, just after #13. Derek & Claire4. Aubrey & David, just after #35. Glenda & Lumumba6. Quinton & Mattie, as #5 are outside reading their clue7. Luis & Michelle, just after #6Detour: Step by Step or Letter by LetterIn Step by Step teams must make their way to the Roman Theater (900m). Here they must choose an instructor who will teach them a traditional Flirt dance. They must then get into costume and perform the dance to music in front of the judge. The judging of this turns out to be fairly strict. Teams must not only master the steps but they must also show the correct attitude.In Letter by Letter teams must make their way to The Odeon Theater (950m). Here teams must choose an instructor who will help the learn the 28 letters in the Arabic alphabet. They must the correctly pronounce all of them in front of a judge.The detour locations are next to each other.Emily & Molly note that the Arabic letters are very similar to Hebrew letters, and they both learned the latter as they were raised in Jewish families.Marcus is struggling with some letters. As he rereads the instructions he realizes that it only says that as a team they have to go through the entire alphabet. So they just learn 14 letters each and Michael can take the ones Marcus is struggling with.On their way to the detour Quinton & Mattie and Luis & Michelle stumble upon the Pit Stop. It is actually kind of on the way so they are not that far away from where they need to be."Classic Amazing Race mistake, run in a direction without knowing where you are going", LuisGlenda & Lumumba feel good about the dancing. They are the second team to reach the challenge and they hope to get it done before any more teams turn up. But not only are their hopes for that dashed. The other three teams which turn up for the challenge all all professional dancers (well Luis is not but something has probably rubbed off from his wife). In the end all the other teams leave the challenge before Glenda & Lumumba even make their first attempt."I can not roll my Rs", Derek struggles with the alphabet challengeDerek & Claire do not realize that there is no requirement that both can pronounce all the lettersTeams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Marcus & Michael, letters on their 3rd attempt2(+0) Emily & Molly, letters on their 2nd attempt3(+1) Aubrey & David, dance on their 2nd attempt4(+3) Luis & Michelle, dance on their 2nd attempt5(-2) Derek & Claire, letters on their 2nd attempt6(+0) Quinton & Mattie, dance on their 1st attempt7(-2) Glenda & Lumumba, dance on their 8th attemptRoad block: Who's feeling broken-carted?In this road block contestants must build a push cart. They each get a half built one and must complete it. After getting it approved they must load it with a bunch of stuff and roll it to the Pit Stop.This task takes place about 250m from the detours. The stuff they need to load into it lies next to it. it looks like a bunch of ball pit balls in a net. They must also bring the tools as well as the mat everything is standing on.Emily wants Molly to do it in case it involves a lot of running as she wants to rest her leg.Marcus & Michael overshoots the park. And then when Michael does the task he overthinks it and spends way to much time looking at exactly where the nails are placed in the sample etc."I'll pick the one closest to the sample", Luis arrives first and is smart"This is definitely no IKEA", Luis realize this may be hard to build"I have no experience building anything, I build software", Claire"You built a Ducati Claire", Molly"We all know how building a Ducati went", Claire remembers that the motorcycle challenge did not go well"I hate building things", Claire is strugglingGlenda & Lumumba left the Detour in last position but are happy to find all the other teams when they get to the Road Block location. They are however way behind and the others leave before Glenda is done. Glenda gets discouraged when this happens and Lumumba sees this and give her a good pep talk.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: Race to the Roman Nymphaeum. Take proper care of your cart and use it to bring your items to Phil on the mat.Luis & Michael load all their stuff and Luis starts pushing their cart. One wheel soon falls off and when they try to carry the cart it falls to pieces. Luckily for them the tools used to build the cart are among the things they had to load so Luis can rebuild the cart on the spot. But it takes time and while they are rebuilding their cart Aubrey & David completes their cart. Luis & Michelle still have an advantage, they know where the Pit Stop is.Teams reach Phil in the following order:1(+0) Luis & Michelle, win Expedia points for a trip to Barcelona2(+0) Aubrey & David3(+0) Quinton & Mattie4(+0) Derek & Claire5(+1) Marcus & Michael6(-1) Emily & Molly7(+0) Glenda & Lumumba, will depart last in the next leg"Well, it's been a while guys, but you made it", Phil greets Glenda and Lumumba who probably are way behind the other teams