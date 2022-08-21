Episode descriptions for Episode 10-12: (same as usual, first episode of the week is 90 minutes, rest is 60)
Episode 10: Teams vamos to bustling Bogota, where they must choose between bicycle polo or emerald identification, before playing an explosive game of Colombia's national sport, tejo, on their way to the pit stop.
Episode 11: In Medellin, teams must decide to replicate a flower bouquet, or search for a special mark in a sack of beans, before tasting local Colombian delicacies. Who has the stomach for this leg of the race?
Episode 12: In coastal Cartagena, teams must make and deliver a tray of cheese arepas, before selling 20,000 pesos worth of fruit to the locals. Finally, they must master the art of the intricate Colombian salsa.