Episode 4: Racers arrive in Athens for a thrilling round of archery, and a visit to the fabled Temple of Poseidon, before facing a tricky detour and a spanakopita feeding frenzy that may determine their fate.



Episode 5: Teams test their driving skills and go fishing from the docks, before they must lead a donkey up a cliff, and jump into a parkour challenge across Santorini's rooftops in the adventure of a lifetime.



Episode 6: Teams race to Mt Parnassus in the Greek Alps, where they must hold their own traditional Greek wedding ceremony, and dive into a frosty challenge. Will someone be sent home on this leg of the race?