Episode descriptions for Week 1 - all 90 minute episodes.



S06E01: "Dust off your passports and pack your bags as we go international. Vibrant Morocco is set to be the first leg of a huge globe-trotting adventure."

S06E02: "From the exotic to the unimaginable, teams navigate their way to Marrakech, where they must devour a local Moroccan specialty and perform a decades-old process to survive this leg."

S06E03: "Teams battle from challenge to challenge, taking part in aspects of everyday Moroccan life from traditional fez dancing, to navigating narrow streets, and even painting the town of Chefchaouen blue."