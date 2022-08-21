« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 10035 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25205
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #50 on: August 21, 2022, 03:28:03 PM »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53154
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:58:03 PM »
https://fb.watch/f4WtdPMna2/

Want to know how this year's teams got the chance to compete in Australia's favourite race? Head to 10 play to check out their audition tapes 👀👇
https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/audition
The #AmazingRaceAU starts August 29 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6318
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:04:49 PM »
New article out revealing that Beau returned to host the season in a leg taking place in Medellin, Colombia. The season experienced snowy weather in Athens, Santorini, and Turkey.

He also lost his bag on the way to Colombia and ran out of clothes so he has a Pit Stop in Belize where he's just wearing a towel.

Just some Pit Stop photos:





Source: https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/national/lost-bag-adds-to-drama-for-host-of-the-amazing-race-australia/news-story/3faedf775b86acb3669dc95957f6ab76
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:29 AM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6318
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:24:05 AM »
Episode descriptions for Week 1 - all 90 minute episodes.

S06E01: "Dust off your passports and pack your bags as we go international. Vibrant Morocco is set to be the first leg of a huge globe-trotting adventure."
S06E02: "From the exotic to the unimaginable, teams navigate their way to Marrakech, where they must devour a local Moroccan specialty and perform a decades-old process to survive this leg."
S06E03: "Teams battle from challenge to challenge, taking part in aspects of everyday Moroccan life from traditional fez dancing, to navigating narrow streets, and even painting the town of Chefchaouen blue."
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53154
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:46:10 AM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 