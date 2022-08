New article: https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/travel-has-never-looked-so-good-as-the-amazing-race-tries-a-world-first-20220819-p5bb8q.html Important details:-Someone had a panic attack in Morocco over a task involving "running across hot coals, hurling herself through rings of fire and body-slamming her way through a brick wall."-Leg 1 has a task involving "a spice-guessing game".-"In Greece, a braying donkey liberated itself with a swift kick and had to be pursued through an ancient village. Sleep deprivation and physical exhaustion amplified minor tiffs into promotion-worthy slanging matches. And what began as a race to the summit of a mountain was thwarted by a howling blizzard, forcing authorities to evacuate."-Production was not allowed to film in several airports during the season.