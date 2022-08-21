Episode descriptions for Episode 7-9: (same as this week, Episode 7 airing on Sunday is 90 minutes and the rest are 60.)



Episode 7: Teams race to the Turkish harbour city of Izmir, where belly dancing, magic carpet rides, and blessed baked goods await. Who will soar through the challenges and who will find the going too tough?



Episode 8: Teams take on a Turkish wrestler and make a traditional Evil Eye bead, before a detour sees them opt for learning a traditional dance or rolling Mesir paste. Who will make it to the pit stop in time?



Episode 9: In the Turkish fishing village of Alacati, teams search for the world's trickiest ice cream vendors and dive into a bowl of Turkish delight. But it's a jet car water race that truly tests our teams.