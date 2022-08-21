« previous next »
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 21, 2022, 03:28:03 PM
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 23, 2022, 02:58:03 PM
https://fb.watch/f4WtdPMna2/

Want to know how this year's teams got the chance to compete in Australia's favourite race? Head to 10 play to check out their audition tapes 👀👇
https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/audition
The #AmazingRaceAU starts August 29 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 23, 2022, 09:04:49 PM
New article out revealing that Beau returned to host the season in a leg taking place in Medellin, Colombia. The season experienced snowy weather in Athens, Santorini, and Turkey.

He also lost his bag on the way to Colombia and ran out of clothes so he has a Pit Stop in Belize where he's just wearing a towel.

Just some Pit Stop photos:





Source: https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/national/lost-bag-adds-to-drama-for-host-of-the-amazing-race-australia/news-story/3faedf775b86acb3669dc95957f6ab76
« Last Edit: August 24, 2022, 12:18:29 AM by gamerfan09 »
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 24, 2022, 04:24:05 AM
Episode descriptions for Week 1 - all 90 minute episodes.

S06E01: "Dust off your passports and pack your bags as we go international. Vibrant Morocco is set to be the first leg of a huge globe-trotting adventure."
S06E02: "From the exotic to the unimaginable, teams navigate their way to Marrakech, where they must devour a local Moroccan specialty and perform a decades-old process to survive this leg."
S06E03: "Teams battle from challenge to challenge, taking part in aspects of everyday Moroccan life from traditional fez dancing, to navigating narrow streets, and even painting the town of Chefchaouen blue."
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 24, 2022, 08:46:10 AM
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 24, 2022, 10:06:29 AM
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 24, 2022, 09:45:09 PM
New article: https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/travel-has-never-looked-so-good-as-the-amazing-race-tries-a-world-first-20220819-p5bb8q.html

Important details:
-Someone had a panic attack in Morocco over a task involving "running across hot coals, hurling herself through rings of fire and body-slamming her way through a brick wall."
-Leg 1 has a task involving "a spice-guessing game".
-"In Greece, a braying donkey liberated itself with a swift kick and had to be pursued through an ancient village. Sleep deprivation and physical exhaustion amplified minor tiffs into promotion-worthy slanging matches. And what began as a race to the summit of a mountain was thwarted by a howling blizzard, forcing authorities to evacuate."
-Production was not allowed to film in several airports during the season.
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 25, 2022, 08:49:54 AM
And Network 10 Schedule - https://10play.com.au/tv-guide -is updated till WED 08/31.
Thus
S06E01 - 08/29
S06E02 - 08/30
S06E03 - 08/31
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 28, 2022, 05:58:03 PM
Behind the scenes videos of the two Starting Lines are out - turns out Beau was indeed at the Sydney starting line as well!

Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 28, 2022, 08:34:19 PM
How was he at both?!
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 29, 2022, 12:05:55 AM
I get the feeling they filmed the run at the start and reading of the clue on a different day to this, perhaps the day before as teams left Melbourne. This is because the teams weren't wearing their jackets at the start line we saw on Instagram, and there is a clip of Heath/Toni reading their first clue in good weather whereas this looks to be a wet day...
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 29, 2022, 03:08:45 PM
Episode descriptions for Episode 4-6:

Episode 4: Racers arrive in Athens for a thrilling round of archery, and a visit to the fabled Temple of Poseidon, before facing a tricky detour and a spanakopita feeding frenzy that may determine their fate.

Episode 5: Teams test their driving skills and go fishing from the docks, before they must lead a donkey up a cliff, and jump into a parkour challenge across Santorini's rooftops in the adventure of a lifetime.

Episode 6: Teams race to Mt Parnassus in the Greek Alps, where they must hold their own traditional Greek wedding ceremony, and dive into a frosty challenge. Will someone be sent home on this leg of the race?
August 29, 2022, 03:44:27 PM
So we're moving to another country for week 2.
So despite not included in description, from what we have from the sightings, episode 3, which would be leg 2 for both groups, is when the merge happens.
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
August 29, 2022, 08:19:30 PM
Wait so theyre going from mainland to Santorini and back to mainland?
September 01, 2022, 02:02:40 PM
Was rewatching Ep3. Which had a notice on the corner, indicating Ep4 will be on Sunday.
Double checking the Network 10 tv guide.
Indeed, we're getting

Episode 4 on Sun 09/04 (90 minutes)
Episode 5 on Mon 09/05 (60 minutes)
Episode 6 on Tue 09/06 (60 minutes)

Still 3 shows next week, but slightly shifted dates.
Re: TAR Australia Season 6 (2022) News/Media/Speculation Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
September 01, 2022, 05:11:37 PM
It was listed as Sunday-Tuesday when the descriptions dropped. Think this was always the plan since Sunday premiere week was occupied by The Masked Singer finale.
Today at 12:06:22 PM
Sunday back with another 90 minute episode.

Sunday - 09/11 - Episode 7

The Amazing Race Australia
PG | Reality/Real-Life | 90mins
Teams race to the Turkish harbour city of Izmir, where belly dancing, magic carpet rides, and blessed baked goods await. Who will soar through the challenges and who will find the going too tough?
