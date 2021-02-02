« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Ratings  (Read 937 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5675
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« on: February 02, 2021, 12:51:56 AM »
No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.

Quote
Sevens brash news mini-golf extravaganza Holey Moley has launched to 983,000 metro viewers on Monday, in a heated TV war.

It beat out Nines Married at First Sight: Grand Reunion on 781,000 and the return of The Amazing Race Australia on 501,000.

10s heavily promoted reality race was fourth in its slot behind ABCs 7:30 (577,000) and Four Corners (576,000).

Sevens new mini-golf show, produced by Eureka, also topped the demos and helped Seven to a 29.7% win. Nine followed at 28.5% then 10 17.9%, ABC 16.7% and SBS 7.2%.

Seven News topped the night at 1.04m.

2021 survey officially begins this Sunday.

OzTAM Overnights: Monday 1 February 2021

This is not good news at all, however, offical ratings dont start until Sunday February 7, so hopefully ratings will approve from Leg 4 onwards.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/viewers-dive-into-holey-moley.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: February 02, 2021, 04:47:11 PM »
Down to 493,000 for episode two.

Basically the only good news is if you start at rock bottom it's very difficult to go down by much.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5675
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: February 02, 2021, 06:12:39 PM »
Quote
Holey Moley dipped in its second outing but still won the coveted 7:30 slot.

Sevens mini-golf drew 737,000 metro viewers and topped the demos, down from its 983,000 debut. In Perth, where a lockdown is underway, it doubled the competition.

Nines Travel Guides followed with 641,000 with The Amazing Race Australia down slightly to 493,000 but ahead of 7:30 (472,000) and Foreign Correspondent (359,000).

The Good Doctor led later at 415,000, defeating a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire special (337,000) then Designing a Legacy (322,000).

Seven News topped the night at 991,000.

OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 2 February 2021.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/holey-moley-down-but-still-leads-the-pack.html

I suppose the only positive outta this, is that the offical ratings havent actually started yet, but we seriously need to pick up our game if we wanna see a Season 6
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 67
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #3 on: February 02, 2021, 07:12:27 PM »
We shall see
« Last Edit: February 02, 2021, 07:17:09 PM by Gabby54 »
Logged

Online mjharmstone

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 45
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #4 on: February 03, 2021, 04:41:18 PM »
447k for Episode 3. That's approaching the DOA range now.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #5 on: February 03, 2021, 04:59:57 PM »
Let's hope the second week of episodes improve. It starts on a new night next week, Sunday, and won't air on Wednesday at all. I think by the end of the next set of episodes, we'll know for sure the way this season is heading towards, ratings wise.

I'd probably say though that if we start going below 400K, so starting at anything 399K and below, we should be very concerned (if you aren't concerned already); that's at a level where the show could actually be pulled from broadcast.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #6 on: February 03, 2021, 05:26:20 PM »
I am not expert on ratings but should we really consider amount of viewers to be that important? I understand these numbers you are posting are ALL viewers who watched the show which means also kids and old people who are not demographic advertisers looking for.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/wednesday-3-february-2021.html

Check this site. Episode 3 was tied for 1st in 18-49 demographic and 2nd in 16-39 democraphic overnight. I mean TV is dying and numbers are getting lower and lower each year... We should consider overall rank of the show in the key demographics, imo. Which is not that bad?
Logged

Online mjharmstone

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 45
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #7 on: February 03, 2021, 06:01:35 PM »
If it goes below 400k, it'll get pulled from Primetime. It was *15th* last night, and fourth in its timeslot (by about 100,000 in the big cities, and about 200k over the country). It's not like the US where it lives and dies on the demo - in pretty much every other country in the world, viewers is what matters, and for whatever reason viewers don't like TARAU.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5675
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #8 on: February 03, 2021, 06:20:51 PM »
Quote
The return of Tom Gleesons Hard Quiz has caused headaches for commercial reality shows.

Hard Quiz won its slot at 622,000 viewers, leading the entertainment pack.

Travel Guides was next at 600,000, leaving Holey Moley to fall to 543,000 and The Amazing Race Australia at 447,000. While Holey Moley copped a substantial slide from its Monday debut, it still emerged a winner in the demos.

A return by The Weekly with Charlie Pickering also led after 8:30 at 577,000 (notwithstanding reality shows wrapping) followed by the debut of Aftertaste was 479,000.

Seven still led in shares at 27.8% then Nine 25.2%, ABC 19.8%, 10 19.6% and SBS 7.7%.

OzTAM Overnights: Wednesday 3 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/hard-quiz-tops-entertainment-holey-moley-drops.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #9 on: February 03, 2021, 06:35:08 PM »
Yeah. The thing is Holey Moley's ratings might be down 40%, but it's still doing significantly higher than TAR, aaaaand the people who are jumping ship from HM very decidedly aren't switching to TAR. And two nights out of three it's finished fourth in a ratings system with three major networks. Like, given the amount of money they've spent on this show and the prestige they're clearly tried to get, this is a bit like the US version of Dancing with the Stars getting its ass handed to it by a show on PBS. These numbers are a NIGHTMARE for Channel Ten, and it's not just this show it affects: these numbers are going to affect both The Cube (premiering Feb 24) and Masterchef (taking TAR's timeslots after it finishes), because nobody's here to see the promos. And to make matters even worse, it's up against the Australian Open tennis the next few weeks. It's going to get SLAUGHTERED.
Logged

Online mjharmstone

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 45
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #10 on: February 03, 2021, 06:38:29 PM »
It's also rating remarkably well outside the big cities. HM added 340k yesterday (as opposed to 160k for TAR).
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 67
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #11 on: February 03, 2021, 06:41:47 PM »
Yeah, also keep in mind that if the show isn't the best for Americans it's probably dead boring for Australians.

As Americans, we're not familiar with the places they're visiting, it's all new to us. For Australians, most of them likely are.

Really it's kind of like Australian's family edition of the amazing race.
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #12 on: February 03, 2021, 08:01:49 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 03, 2021, 06:41:47 PM
Yeah, also keep in mind that if the show isn't the best for Americans it's probably dead boring for Australians.

As Americans, we're not familiar with the places they're visiting, it's all new to us. For Australians, most of them likely are.

Really it's kind of like Australian's family edition of the amazing race.

The Gold Coast is certainly a place everyone knows (it's the largest city that's not a state capital, and it hosted the last Commonwealth Games) and Longreach is reasonably known (it's where Qantas was founded) and the Daintree Rainforest is known in general, but I wouldn't call Mossman or Winton known locations. But then the problem is that Beau's all "What could be more Australian?" and... exactly, dude. Most country towns and many suburbs have a pub pretty much exactly like that. A show about travel isn't exciting when they're doing things you could do within a short walk of your own house. A race around Australia could have worked really well, but instead of selling the things that make the country so diverse they've gone for "what would a foreigner visiting this place for the first time, as their only experience with anything Australian, take away from their visit?"

Also they're selling this as "the toughest race ever" which is a bad approach at the best of times (previous seasons to claim it: Asia 3, US15, US16), but... like, imagine if that's what sold you on watching and then you got stuck watching an episode containing such difficult tasks as putting your hands into shoes, finding a clue on a billboard in an area with exactly one billboard, and riding a waterslide.
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 67
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #13 on: February 03, 2021, 08:06:01 PM »
Yeah, this certainly is not the toughest race ever, that's for sure. It's definately on the easier side in terms of race courses
Logged

Online mjharmstone

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 45
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #14 on: February 07, 2021, 05:00:23 PM »
541k last night, which is by default the highest of the season. It still got beat by Grand Designs though.
Logged

Offline Gabby54

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 67
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #15 on: February 07, 2021, 05:06:20 PM »
Interesting, I wuld think the amount of viewers would have been the least on Sunday given the competition for that night. We'll see how it does tonight and tomorrow
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5675
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #16 on: February 07, 2021, 05:31:09 PM »
Quote
The first night of the 2021 ratings survey goes to Nine.

At 7pm 60 Minutes led with 761,000 viewers followed by ABC News (669,000) then Holey Moley 629,000.

The Amazing Race Australia, which kicked in at 7:30pm, drew 541,000 but it did top all the demos. Grand Designs: House of the Year followed from 7:40pm at 506,000.

The Trump Show: Downfall -unusually from 8:10pm- was 512,000, while the return of Harrow pulled 478,000 then Movie: Captain America: The Winter Soldier on 301,000.

Nine won the night at 29.1% then Seven 27.8%,  10 19.3%, ABC 16.5% and SBS 7.2%.

Nine News was best for Nine on 901,000. A late news edition was 309,000.

Seven News was still #1 at 914,000.

The Sunday Project drew 403,000 / 298,000 for 10. 10 News First was 278,000 / 230,000 with the return of FBI: Most Wanted at 214,000.

Antiques Roadshow drew 162,000 and a repeat of Stateless on ABC was just 79,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (179,000 / 120,000 now split coded in two halves!), The Last Hours Of Pompeii (161,000) and Bruce Lee: Be Water (62,000).

Bluey led multichannels at 218,000.

OzTAM Overnights: Sunday 7 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/nine-wins-first-night-of-2021-ratings.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online mjharmstone

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 45
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #17 on: February 07, 2021, 06:12:21 PM »
Quote from: Gabby54 on February 07, 2021, 05:06:20 PM
Interesting, I wuld think the amount of viewers would have been the least on Sunday given the competition for that night. We'll see how it does tonight and tomorrow

Sunday is the least competitive night for about a month. Tennis starts today.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5675
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:17:55 PM »
Quote
How has the late start impacted on the Australian Open audiences?

Night 1 of play -now out of school holidays- averaged 486,000 metro viewers for Nine, down on 2020s first night of 634,000.

The Amazing Race Australia won its slot at 558,000 viewers then 7:30 (533,000), Holey Moley (528,000) and Australian Story (443,000).

Later Four Corners drew 514,000 then Media Watch (489,000), The Pacific in the Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill (326,000), 9-1-1 (325,000) and Hughesy We Have a Problem (264,000).

Seven network won Monday with 28.7% then Nine 26.2%, 10 19.9%, ABC 18.2% and SBS 7.1%.

Seven News was #1 at 1.05m / 1.04m viewers with Home & Away as the top entertainment show on 587,000. The Chase drew 536,000 / 420,000 and The Rookie was 189,000. Earlier the Super Bowl attracted 279,000 rising to 319,000 for the Half Time Show.

Nine News was best for Nine at 879,000 / 846,000.

The Project pulled 522,000 / 296,000 for 10. 10 News First was 371,000 / 249,000 with a repeat of The Graham Norton Show at just 129,000.

ABC News won its slot with 719,000. The Drum was 151,000.

On SBS it was SBS World News (177,000 / 154,000), The Architecture The Railways Built (166,000), 24 Hours In Emergency (154,000), and The Story Of The Songs (73,000). Mastermind drew 60,000.

Bluey led multichannels at 200,000.

Sunrise: 264,000
Today: 203,000
News Breakfast: 113,000 / 76,000

OzTAM Overnights: Monday 8 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/amazing-race-wins-slot-soft-start-for-australian-open.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:35:28 PM »
Except it didn't. The figures for the tennis are an average for the entire broadcast, which didn't end until almost midnight. For the specific match that was against this, Nine got 605k viewers.

I'd also point out that Holey Moley is consistently picking up ~150-200k more viewers outside the main state capitals than this is, so there's a very real chance this "win" is actually yet another third place that's only appearing as such because of the vagaries of the Australian ratings system.
Logged

Offline Kara Kay

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 22
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 PM »
post removed by admin
Reason: rudeness
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:26:03 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:50:30 PM »
National figures for the 7:30pm timeslot yesterday:

Australian Open: 868,000 (539,000 metro)
Holey Moley: 768,000 (469,000 metro)
This: 712,000 (510,000 metro)

Also, the seven-day metro figures (that include streaming) are out for last Monday:

Holey Moley: 1,101,000
This: 596,000

Add in that HM has been consistently pulling 300k or more outside the major cities and this... has not... and that's an absolute disaster for this show. Like you're probably looking at 1.4-1.5 million versus 700-750k, even without regional streaming figures.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5675
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:16:18 PM »
Quote
Viewing numbers were still clinging to summer style last night but Home and Away was the top entertainment show at 553,000 metro viewers.

At 510,000 The Amazing Race Australia outplayed Holey Moley (469,000), 7:30 (467,000), Foreign Correspondent (368,000) and Great Continental Railways (215,000).

Later NCIS was 303,000 then The Good Doctor (284,000) and Australia Remastered (270,000).

The Australian Open averaged up to 464,000 with Ash Bartys win over very quickly.

Nine network won Tuesday with 28.3% then Seven 27.0%, 10 20.3%, ABC 15.2% and SBS 9.2%.

Nine News was best for Nine at 870,000 / 866,000.

Seven News was #1 at 963,000 / 930,000. The Chase drew 503,000 / 301,000.

The Project pulled 442,000 / 261,000 for 10. 10 News First was 317,000 / 209,000. NCIS: LA was 198,000.

ABC News won its slot on 637,000. The Drum was 147,000 and Our Dementia Choir was 131,000.

On SBS it was 24 Hours in Emergency (183,000), SBS World News (148,000 / 132,000) and Cat Tales (103,000). Mastermind was 69,000.

NCIS also led multichannels at 182,000.

Sunrise: 256,000
Today: 198,000
News Breakfast: 113,000 / 69,000

OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 9 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/home-away-amazing-race-straya-top-tuesday-entertainment.html
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online mjharmstone

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 45
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:35:57 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 05:16:18 PM
Quote
Viewing numbers were still clinging to summer style last night but Home and Away was the top entertainment show at 553,000 metro viewers.

At 510,000 The Amazing Race Australia outplayed Holey Moley (469,000)

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/home-away-amazing-race-straya-top-tuesday-entertainment.html

Bad news for TARAU that it's still not winning nationwide though.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 