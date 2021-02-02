National figures for the 7:30pm timeslot yesterday:
Australian Open: 868,000 (539,000 metro)
Holey Moley: 768,000 (469,000 metro)
This: 712,000 (510,000 metro)
Also, the seven-day metro figures (that include streaming) are out for last Monday:
Holey Moley: 1,101,000
This: 596,000
Add in that HM has been consistently pulling 300k or more outside the major cities and this... has not... and that's an absolute disaster for this show. Like you're probably looking at 1.4-1.5 million versus 700-750k, even without regional streaming figures.