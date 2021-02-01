« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Ratings  (Read 127 times)

TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« on: Today at 12:51:56 AM »
No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.

Sevens brash news mini-golf extravaganza Holey Moley has launched to 983,000 metro viewers on Monday, in a heated TV war.

It beat out Nines Married at First Sight: Grand Reunion on 781,000 and the return of The Amazing Race Australia on 501,000.

10s heavily promoted reality race was fourth in its slot behind ABCs 7:30 (577,000) and Four Corners (576,000).

Sevens new mini-golf show, produced by Eureka, also topped the demos and helped Seven to a 29.7% win. Nine followed at 28.5% then 10 17.9%, ABC 16.7% and SBS 7.2%.

Seven News topped the night at 1.04m.

2021 survey officially begins this Sunday.

OzTAM Overnights: Monday 1 February 2021

This is not good news at all, however, offical ratings dont start until Sunday February 7, so hopefully ratings will approve from Leg 4 onwards.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/viewers-dive-into-holey-moley.html
Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:47:11 PM »
Down to 493,000 for episode two.

Basically the only good news is if you start at rock bottom it's very difficult to go down by much.
