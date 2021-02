Quote

Sevenís brash news mini-golf extravaganza Holey Moley has launched to 983,000 metro viewers on Monday, in a heated TV war.



It beat out Nineís Married at First Sight: Grand Reunion on 781,000 and the return of The Amazing Race Australia on 501,000.



10ís heavily promoted reality race was fourth in its slot behind ABCís 7:30 (577,000) and Four Corners (576,000).



Sevenís new mini-golf show, produced by Eureka, also topped the demos and helped Seven to a 29.7% win. Nine followed at 28.5% then 10 17.9%, ABC 16.7% and SBS 7.2%.



Seven News topped the night at 1.04m.



2021 survey officially begins this Sunday.



OzTAM Overnights: Monday 1 February 2021

No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.This is not good news at all, however, offical ratings donít start until Sunday February 7, so hopefully ratings will approve from Leg 4 onwards.