Sevens brash news mini-golf extravaganza Holey Moley has launched to 983,000 metro viewers on Monday, in a heated TV war.It beat out Nines Married at First Sight: Grand Reunion on 781,000 and the return of The Amazing Race Australia on 501,000.10s heavily promoted reality race was fourth in its slot behind ABCs 7:30 (577,000) and Four Corners (576,000).Sevens new mini-golf show, produced by Eureka, also topped the demos and helped Seven to a 29.7% win. Nine followed at 28.5% then 10 17.9%, ABC 16.7% and SBS 7.2%.Seven News topped the night at 1.04m.2021 survey officially begins this Sunday.OzTAM Overnights: Monday 1 February 2021
Holey Moley dipped in its second outing but still won the coveted 7:30 slot.Sevens mini-golf drew 737,000 metro viewers and topped the demos, down from its 983,000 debut. In Perth, where a lockdown is underway, it doubled the competition.Nines Travel Guides followed with 641,000 with The Amazing Race Australia down slightly to 493,000 but ahead of 7:30 (472,000) and Foreign Correspondent (359,000).The Good Doctor led later at 415,000, defeating a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire special (337,000) then Designing a Legacy (322,000).Seven News topped the night at 991,000.OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 2 February 2021.
