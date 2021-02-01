Quote

Sevens brash news mini-golf extravaganza Holey Moley has launched to 983,000 metro viewers on Monday, in a heated TV war.



It beat out Nines Married at First Sight: Grand Reunion on 781,000 and the return of The Amazing Race Australia on 501,000.



10s heavily promoted reality race was fourth in its slot behind ABCs 7:30 (577,000) and Four Corners (576,000).



Sevens new mini-golf show, produced by Eureka, also topped the demos and helped Seven to a 29.7% win. Nine followed at 28.5% then 10 17.9%, ABC 16.7% and SBS 7.2%.



Seven News topped the night at 1.04m.



2021 survey officially begins this Sunday.



OzTAM Overnights: Monday 1 February 2021

No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.This is not good news at all, however, offical ratings dont start until Sunday February 7, so hopefully ratings will approve from Leg 4 onwards.