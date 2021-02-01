Yeah. The thing is Holey Moley's ratings might be down 40%, but it's still doing significantly higher than TAR, aaaaand the people who are jumping ship from HM very decidedly aren't switching to TAR. And two nights out of three it's finished fourth in a ratings system with three major networks. Like, given the amount of money they've spent on this show and the prestige they're clearly tried to get, this is a bit like the US version of Dancing with the Stars getting its ass handed to it by a show on PBS. These numbers are a NIGHTMARE for Channel Ten, and it's not just this show it affects: these numbers are going to affect both The Cube (premiering Feb 24) and Masterchef (taking TAR's timeslots after it finishes), because nobody's here to see the promos. And to make matters even worse, it's up against the Australian Open tennis the next few weeks. It's going to get SLAUGHTERED.