Yeah, also keep in mind that if the show isn't the best for Americans it's probably dead boring for Australians.



As Americans, we're not familiar with the places they're visiting, it's all new to us. For Australians, most of them likely are.



Really it's kind of like Australian's family edition of the amazing race.



The Gold Coast is certainly a place everyone knows (it's the largest city that's not a state capital, and it hosted the last Commonwealth Games) and Longreach is reasonably known (it's where Qantas was founded) and the Daintree Rainforest is known in general, but I wouldn't call Mossman or Winton known locations. But then the problem is that Beau's all "What could be more Australian?" and... exactly, dude. Most country towns and many suburbs have a pub pretty much exactly like that. A show about travel isn't exciting when they're doing things you could do within a short walk of your own house. A race around Australia could have worked really well, but instead of selling the things that make the country so diverse they've gone for "what would a foreigner visiting this place for the first time, as their only experience with anything Australian, take away from their visit?"Also they're selling this as "the toughest race ever" which is a bad approach at the best of times (previous seasons to claim it: Asia 3, US15, US16), but... like, imagine if that's what sold you on watching and then you got stuck watching an episode containing such difficult tasks as putting your hands into shoes, finding a clue on a billboard in an area with exactly one billboard, and riding a waterslide.