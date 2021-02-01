« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Ratings  (Read 370 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« on: Yesterday at 12:51:56 AM »
No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.

Sevens brash news mini-golf extravaganza Holey Moley has launched to 983,000 metro viewers on Monday, in a heated TV war.

It beat out Nines Married at First Sight: Grand Reunion on 781,000 and the return of The Amazing Race Australia on 501,000.

10s heavily promoted reality race was fourth in its slot behind ABCs 7:30 (577,000) and Four Corners (576,000).

Sevens new mini-golf show, produced by Eureka, also topped the demos and helped Seven to a 29.7% win. Nine followed at 28.5% then 10 17.9%, ABC 16.7% and SBS 7.2%.

Seven News topped the night at 1.04m.

2021 survey officially begins this Sunday.

OzTAM Overnights: Monday 1 February 2021

This is not good news at all, however, offical ratings dont start until Sunday February 7, so hopefully ratings will approve from Leg 4 onwards.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/viewers-dive-into-holey-moley.html
Online tarflyonthewall

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:47:11 PM »
Down to 493,000 for episode two.

Basically the only good news is if you start at rock bottom it's very difficult to go down by much.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:12:39 PM »
Holey Moley dipped in its second outing but still won the coveted 7:30 slot.

Sevens mini-golf drew 737,000 metro viewers and topped the demos, down from its 983,000 debut. In Perth, where a lockdown is underway, it doubled the competition.

Nines Travel Guides followed with 641,000 with The Amazing Race Australia down slightly to 493,000 but ahead of 7:30 (472,000) and Foreign Correspondent (359,000).

The Good Doctor led later at 415,000, defeating a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire special (337,000) then Designing a Legacy (322,000).

Seven News topped the night at 991,000.

OzTAM Overnights: Tuesday 2 February 2021.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/holey-moley-down-but-still-leads-the-pack.html

I suppose the only positive outta this, is that the offical ratings havent actually started yet, but we seriously need to pick up our game if we wanna see a Season 6
Offline Gabby54

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:12:27 PM »
We shall see
Offline mjharmstone

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:41:18 PM »
447k for Episode 3. That's approaching the DOA range now.
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:59:57 PM »
Let's hope the second week of episodes improve. It starts on a new night next week, Sunday, and won't air on Wednesday at all. I think by the end of the next set of episodes, we'll know for sure the way this season is heading towards, ratings wise.

I'd probably say though that if we start going below 400K, so starting at anything 399K and below, we should be very concerned (if you aren't concerned already); that's at a level where the show could actually be pulled from broadcast.
Offline I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:26:20 PM »
I am not expert on ratings but should we really consider amount of viewers to be that important? I understand these numbers you are posting are ALL viewers who watched the show which means also kids and old people who are not demographic advertisers looking for.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/wednesday-3-february-2021.html

Check this site. Episode 3 was tied for 1st in 18-49 demographic and 2nd in 16-39 democraphic overnight. I mean TV is dying and numbers are getting lower and lower each year... We should consider overall rank of the show in the key demographics, imo. Which is not that bad?
Offline mjharmstone

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:01:35 PM »
If it goes below 400k, it'll get pulled from Primetime. It was *15th* last night, and fourth in its timeslot (by about 100,000 in the big cities, and about 200k over the country). It's not like the US where it lives and dies on the demo - in pretty much every other country in the world, viewers is what matters, and for whatever reason viewers don't like TARAU.
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:20:51 PM »
The return of Tom Gleesons Hard Quiz has caused headaches for commercial reality shows.

Hard Quiz won its slot at 622,000 viewers, leading the entertainment pack.

Travel Guides was next at 600,000, leaving Holey Moley to fall to 543,000 and The Amazing Race Australia at 447,000. While Holey Moley copped a substantial slide from its Monday debut, it still emerged a winner in the demos.

A return by The Weekly with Charlie Pickering also led after 8:30 at 577,000 (notwithstanding reality shows wrapping) followed by the debut of Aftertaste was 479,000.

Seven still led in shares at 27.8% then Nine 25.2%, ABC 19.8%, 10 19.6% and SBS 7.7%.

OzTAM Overnights: Wednesday 3 February 2021

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/02/hard-quiz-tops-entertainment-holey-moley-drops.html
Online tarflyonthewall

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:35:08 PM »
Yeah. The thing is Holey Moley's ratings might be down 40%, but it's still doing significantly higher than TAR, aaaaand the people who are jumping ship from HM very decidedly aren't switching to TAR. And two nights out of three it's finished fourth in a ratings system with three major networks. Like, given the amount of money they've spent on this show and the prestige they're clearly tried to get, this is a bit like the US version of Dancing with the Stars getting its ass handed to it by a show on PBS. These numbers are a NIGHTMARE for Channel Ten, and it's not just this show it affects: these numbers are going to affect both The Cube (premiering Feb 24) and Masterchef (taking TAR's timeslots after it finishes), because nobody's here to see the promos. And to make matters even worse, it's up against the Australian Open tennis the next few weeks. It's going to get SLAUGHTERED.
Offline mjharmstone

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:38:29 PM »
It's also rating remarkably well outside the big cities. HM added 340k yesterday (as opposed to 160k for TAR).
Offline Gabby54

Re: TAR Australia 5 Ratings
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:41:47 PM »
Yeah, also keep in mind that if the show isn't the best for Americans it's probably dead boring for Australians.

As Americans, we're not familiar with the places they're visiting, it's all new to us. For Australians, most of them likely are.

Really it's kind of like Australian's family edition of the amazing race.
