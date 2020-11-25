« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #75 on: November 26, 2020, 08:33:30 AM
I get the Yield, they want to make sure the girls are out and their alliance is in the top 5, the goal of it all!
It sucks to see but it makes sense. It wouldn't make sense to yield one of the mine 5, knowing the girls are far behind.

I want to know how far the girls were at the Pitstop. Wonder if they fell into that 40 minutes margins, or if they were like 3 hours after lol I think they didn't see a single team after the first task... pretty scary.

I think the Taxi really did them in, because Hung and Chee had the time to go to one detour, try 12 times (I would guess around 30 minutes), then leave and drive to the other detour, and still arrive before the blondes. I think I saw in a cbs video that the taxi wasted them 1 hour.

Anyway, I don't feel so bad for them because it's kind of a miracle they got there in the first place.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #76 on: November 26, 2020, 09:22:11 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 26, 2020, 02:24:10 AM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 25, 2020, 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

Rewatching the ep and after some thinking, their move with the yield is starting to make sense. The goal of mine five to keep them into F5. Let's say if The beard bro's and W/J risk themselves to break their promise by yielding one of the rest alliance members, not only it would break the promise, but the yielded team would also have extra motivation to retaliate and bite them back, and even since there is a U-Turn remaining. They knew the rests of the alliance are pretty competent racers and have bigger chance to survive from the yield, so they would decide the safest risk, which was yielding the blondes. The blondes had a little chance to get into F5 anyway (altho it was mostly because their taxi driver on this occasion )
Oh I get why they did it, that is why I said it seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do. From the get go they wanted to be in the final 5 together and they got their wish at the expense of going nuclear on a team that wasn't really a threat to any of them. Especially if Hung and Chee end up winning there is going to be some second guessing based on this leg. If the gay guys or the volleyball brothers get eliminated next week instead of one of the 2 fringe alliance teams there is going to be second guessing based on this leg.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #77 on: November 26, 2020, 09:30:26 AM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 26, 2020, 09:22:11 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 26, 2020, 02:24:10 AM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 25, 2020, 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

Rewatching the ep and after some thinking, their move with the yield is starting to make sense. The goal of mine five to keep them into F5. Let's say if The beard bro's and W/J risk themselves to break their promise by yielding one of the rest alliance members, not only it would break the promise, but the yielded team would also have extra motivation to retaliate and bite them back, and even since there is a U-Turn remaining. They knew the rests of the alliance are pretty competent racers and have bigger chance to survive from the yield, so they would decide the safest risk, which was yielding the blondes. The blondes had a little chance to get into F5 anyway (altho it was mostly because their taxi driver on this occasion )
Oh I get why they did it, that is why I said it seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do. From the get go they wanted to be in the final 5 together and they got their wish at the expense of going nuclear on a team that wasn't really a threat to any of them. Especially if Hung and Chee end up winning there is going to be some second guessing based on this leg. If the gay guys or the volleyball brothers get eliminated next week instead of one of the 2 fringe alliance teams there is going to be second guessing based on this leg.

Oh I mean I didn't disagree with your point at all. Just quoted because I wanted to explain how their move started to make any sense
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #78 on: November 26, 2020, 09:42:27 AM
Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.

I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge. :clap2:

I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.

In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "Mine Five Four" alliance.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #79 on: November 26, 2020, 11:00:09 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on November 26, 2020, 09:42:27 AM
Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.

I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge. :clap2:

I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.

In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "Mine Five Four" alliance.

The leg design has been really stellar this season. Its a really good route too.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #80 on: November 26, 2020, 12:12:00 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 25, 2020, 10:24:42 PM
Quote from: mnicole on November 25, 2020, 10:17:36 PM
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING.


I personally doubt that Hung' statements of being parents proved her not liking being a mother at all. I might not notice on the former, but on the latter, you gotta admit, even if you love being a parent, taking care children's fluid is something that you wish you would have avoided, especially in the early stage of being parents   :lol:
This is an awful and baseless thing to say. Hung quite literally said that handling children's body functions has desensitized her to what might traditionally be seen as gross. I'm sure she and Chee are wonderful parents.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #81 on: November 26, 2020, 12:25:46 PM
Quote from: Kamineko on November 26, 2020, 09:42:27 AM
Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.

I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge. :clap2:

I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.

In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "Mine Five Four" alliance.
Big freeze frame of the binary code task under this tag.
Show content


It's developed by an augmented reality company called Wowsome based in Hyderabad. From their website, they've done an assortment of UX projects and VR gaming concepts for different companies.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #82 on: November 26, 2020, 01:01:07 PM
So sad but the girls went out giving their best. They're just the best team of this season by far  :lol:

Eswar & Aparna need to raise their game now or they'll be an easy target in this U-Turn.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #83 on: November 26, 2020, 01:02:18 PM
Have to point out that while i don't prefer Will/James to win, it would suck if they don't make it to the Final.
They're just the protagonists of the season.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #84 on: November 26, 2020, 04:25:26 PM
I remember watching James present review shows for some of the seasons on Buzzfeed, and he never really bothered me, but my God!!! He has single handedly ruined this season for me!

And this Mine Five Alliance!  :groan:  It was so obvious the Blondes were going here, and I'm betting Gary & DeAngelo and Eswar & Aparna will be the next to go!  :'(

If it turns out being the final 3 that it's looking like, this could be the second Season I decide to not bother watching the finale. First Season being the disaster that was TAR Can 3!
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 02:32:08 AM
I think the double leg was more like season ten, except no city to city travel, but also had no rest point, no mat, just a clue after a task that had teams keep going. Still open to debate whether the clue at the end of the first roadblock, or the next clue location is the technical midpoint, as the latter sent teams further along.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:14:51 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on November 26, 2020, 12:12:00 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 25, 2020, 10:24:42 PM
Quote from: mnicole on November 25, 2020, 10:17:36 PM
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING.


I personally doubt that Hung' statements of being parents proved her not liking being a mother at all. I might not notice on the former, but on the latter, you gotta admit, even if you love being a parent, taking care children's fluid is something that you wish you would have avoided, especially in the early stage of being parents   :lol:
This is an awful and baseless thing to say. Hung quite literally said that handling children's body functions has desensitized her to what might traditionally be seen as gross. I'm sure she and Chee are wonderful parents.

I'm not sure which argument you were trying to accuse, but I was disagreeing about them pointing out about Hung didn't like being mother at all based on that statment
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:26:48 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 04:14:51 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on November 26, 2020, 12:12:00 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 25, 2020, 10:24:42 PM
Quote from: mnicole on November 25, 2020, 10:17:36 PM
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING.


I personally doubt that Hung' statements of being parents proved her not liking being a mother at all. I might not notice on the former, but on the latter, you gotta admit, even if you love being a parent, taking care children's fluid is something that you wish you would have avoided, especially in the early stage of being parents   :lol:
This is an awful and baseless thing to say. Hung quite literally said that handling children's body functions has desensitized her to what might traditionally be seen as gross. I'm sure she and Chee are wonderful parents.

I'm not sure which argument you were trying to accuse, but I was disagreeing about them pointing out about Hung didn't like being mother at all based on that statment
I know you disagree with them. Just quoted you for continuity of argument.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:05:39 PM
Quote from: NMC on November 26, 2020, 04:25:26 PM
I remember watching James present review shows for some of the seasons on Buzzfeed, and he never really bothered me, but my God!!! He has single handedly ruined this season for me!

And this Mine Five Alliance!  :groan:  It was so obvious the Blondes were going here, and I'm betting Gary & DeAngelo and Eswar & Aparna will be the next to go!  :'(

If it turns out being the final 3 that it's looking like, this could be the second Season I decide to not bother watching the finale. First Season being the disaster that was TAR Can 3!
I didn't watch TAR Can 3, I only remember rooting for Nick & Matt. Can you tell me what's wrong with that season?
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:10:14 PM
BOOKWORM, your post:    "This is an awful and baseless thing to say. Hung quite literally said that handling children's body functions has desensitized her to what might traditionally be seen as gross. I'm sure she and Chee are wonderful parents."


Replying to your post "This is an awful and baseless thing to say."  My statements are based on FACT.  The truth is an absolute defense.  Review the episodes.  Hung said in an interview, "the past 10 years have been work, and kid, and kid and kid".  At the time the footage was shown on television, the impression she gave was that she felt it was a tiresome chore to be a mother.  In the episode this past week. she literally said "Children are DISGUSTING".  And she went on to talk about the excretions from children's bodies.  What kind of a mother would articulate that kids are disgusting?  But, could be she does not know any better.  The nature of being a mother includes cleaning up after kids.

FYI, I am team DeAngelo and Gary.  However, since it does not seem that DeAngelo and Gary will make the Finals, I hope Hung and Chee wins the Race.

 
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:38:13 PM
Hung was just saying how kids can be disgusting, which is a fact. I figure most mothers would agree on that.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 PM
Well, I hope she does not tell her kids they are disgusting.  Saying demeaning things to kids, ridiculing them is emotional abuse.  Emotional abuse can result in trauma to the child psyche.  Emotional trauma can lead to negative behavior including criminal behavior, which is why the criminal defense team include childhood emotional abuse as a mitigating factor during sentencing.

Anyway, I am done with the subject... signing off on it.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:47:56 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on November 25, 2020, 09:21:51 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 25, 2020, 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.
Actually its completely rational and the most logical choice to make. 

I will again preface that I don't like the Yield or the U-Turn in any form.  I assume that the racers discovered at some point during this leg (I would assume in the route info before the final one), that this episode would be their last opportunity to use a Yield.

With the first part of the leg, we know that past the first route marker that Kaylynn & Haley were last.  When Will & James depart the Detour in first they see all other teams there,  I would assume that these (aligned) would let everyone know the Blonde Bombers are to the best of their knowledge last, or behind the pack (they should all understand they could have chosen the other detour option).  But for Will & James using the Yield on one of the teams in the alliances would put a target on their back for the rest of the leg.  Help they they might normally expect would not arrive.  And if they knew another Yield was available it would mean they could be retaliated against.  The Blonde Bombers are believed at this point to be near the rear of the pack, and can't Yield them with a future Yield. 

After that no other team even has the option.

At the point of the 2nd Yield, the alliances teams had all done the previous roadblock in eye shot of each other (it is unclear if Eswar & Apama saw Kaylynn & Haley when they arrived), but all teams did know that they did have a 20 minute yield to wait through earlier unless they had somehow managed to complete the other detour faster then any team.  There was some slight separation at the final roadblock option.  But Riley & Maddison knew that DeAngelo & Gary could be right behind them.  Gary & DeAngelo knew Will & James were right behind them.  And Hung & Chee knew that Kaylynn & Haley were right behind them.  There was only one team that really didn't have a solid clue about the placement of any other team.

Logically unless they assumed DeAngelo & Gary had terrible traffic using the Yield on them would be pointless.  They already decided to included Will & James, and Hung and Chee to keep together for future legs so it makes no sense to use the Yield on one of them.  Using the Yield on Eswar & Apama should just even out the any time lost by the first Yield.  So no real benefit to them.  Using it on a team already believed to the  best of their knowledge to be last is smart.  Not using it on teams you have aligned yourself with is also smart, even if you have already decided who you want to be gone next.  Those teams don't know that.  It keeps the illusion that you can be trusted and someone you might possibly depend on in the next leg or two.

I would hope that most of the teams once selected would binge watch the show just to give them an idea of things to expect.  I would also assume most teams would limit it to the US version (its getting awfully hard to find other versions in different countries).  If they pay any attention they should see the Yield is used for three things primarily.

1.  Using it too hit a team that you don't like.  This has not been a very successful option.  All it has done is let a team know you don't like them and piss that other team off.

2.  Used it to give you a cushion to make sure you survive the leg, or help get a first place.  This has usually worked to survive a leg, not to secure a first.

3.  Used deliberately to target a team to get them eliminated.  This has worked (before this season) not even once.  While the Yield has eliminated a team, it was done just because a team was trying to save themselves with a team believed to be behind them.  It wasn't specifically targeted at a team.

Use here was extremely logical in both circumstances.  Use in the previous episode, was also extremely wise.

Now the only reason it wouldn't be logical is if the teams never learned during these legs that it would be their last chance to use one.  Then it would have been logical to save your Yields, for a later leg.  Even the use in the first half, if this was supposed to be the first true mega leg and not a continuation moving to another location with various forms of equalizers it makes since to use it (if you know they can't be used past that day) as it still gives you cushion, and its marked against a team you have no alliance with, and can't later int eh episode Yield you back. 

It's win-win.  If either lead team targeted someone else, most likely results is the same team gets eliminated, and the other teams now know you aren't to be trusted.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #93 on: Today at 02:22:12 AM
Quote from: mnicole on Yesterday at 11:17:52 PM
Well, I hope she does not tell her kids they are disgusting.  Saying demeaning things to kids, ridiculing them is emotional abuse.  Emotional abuse can result in trauma to the child psyche.  Emotional trauma can lead to negative behavior including criminal behavior, which is why the criminal defense team include childhood emotional abuse as a mitigating factor during sentencing.

Anyway, I am done with the subject... signing off on it.

She isn't saying that her kids ARE disgusting, but that they can be disgusting in a body fluid manner.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #94 on: Today at 02:36:55 AM
Quote from: mswood on Today at 01:47:56 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on November 25, 2020, 09:21:51 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 25, 2020, 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.
Actually its completely rational and the most logical choice to make. 

I will again preface that I don't like the Yield or the U-Turn in any form.  I assume that the racers discovered at some point during this leg (I would assume in the route info before the final one), that this episode would be their last opportunity to use a Yield.

With the first part of the leg, we know that past the first route marker that Kaylynn & Haley were last.  When Will & James depart the Detour in first they see all other teams there,  I would assume that these (aligned) would let everyone know the Blonde Bombers are to the best of their knowledge last, or behind the pack (they should all understand they could have chosen the other detour option).  But for Will & James using the Yield on one of the teams in the alliances would put a target on their back for the rest of the leg.  Help they they might normally expect would not arrive.  And if they knew another Yield was available it would mean they could be retaliated against.  The Blonde Bombers are believed at this point to be near the rear of the pack, and can't Yield them with a future Yield. 
I understand the logic and I understand your intention. A piece of trivia is that they were told this leg would be the final leg with Yield since the Germany leg.

Do you want to know why they always tell the racers in advance that Yield/U-turn is ahead? To encourage the teams to strategize and use them and I think what you're saying have the same effect.

No one used U-turn in S13 so in S14, they installed Blind U-turn. In S17, because no one used U-turn in S15 and in S16, Brandy & Carol made a big scene about U-turn, they installed Double U-turn. In S21, they installed Double Blind U-turn.

My point is the show is encouraging racers to sabotage each other and it's frustrating to watch the racers having the worst drawn out of them and to be honest, it's no longer enjoyable to watch. I'm tired of the same old same old drama on RTV and this is coming from a guy who loves drama.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #95 on: Today at 07:44:43 AM
Quote from: mnicole on Yesterday at 11:17:52 PM
Well, I hope she does not tell her kids they are disgusting.  Saying demeaning things to kids, ridiculing them is emotional abuse.  Emotional abuse can result in trauma to the child psyche.  Emotional trauma can lead to negative behavior including criminal behavior, which is why the criminal defense team include childhood emotional abuse as a mitigating factor during sentencing.

Anyway, I am done with the subject... signing off on it.
I think you applied the right sentiment to the wrong situation. Judging by their helping nature (Hung unknowingly told De'Angelo & Gary about the sheep head after the Berlin incident), the way they talk about being parents, I bet they have young children and are the type who their friends come to ask for parenting advices & talk about how hard it is to take care of young children so when Hung talked about children fluid, she probably meant it as tip for people who want to be parents.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #96 on: Today at 07:48:55 AM
This Mega Leg (8/9) was one of the best Indian Legs I've seen on TAR. I cannot fault it. Very cultural and really centered on what India is.
The first-half of the Mega Leg, centered on India's tech-savviness and it's technology infrastructure from the Swiggy Food Delivery Task, augmented reality, motion detectors. Roadside smog test was a task that brought some chaos, loved how this additional task brought some spice. New Indian city!

The second-half mainly focused on daily Indian culture like the bangles task, dentures and Indian high-society.
Wow! the Taj Falaknuma Palace atop a hill with views of the city.

Not a fan of the 2 Yields. It gave the team that received it absolutely no chance to recover.
Poor Kaylynn & Haley getting slapped with 40 minutes.

I was put-off by DeAngelo & Eswar's unnecessary comments/bullying towards the sisters more so from Eswar labelling them "cockroaches" and how they managed to get saved by luck and get stronger. DeAngelo, you and Gary were carried by most of your alliance and did not give back much. Leeches. The Blonde Bandits were on their own for the entire Race and only got a helping in Bogota and they were dumped in Berlin by Leo & Alana.

Have to commend Kaylynn & Haley, while not as interesting as they are, I found them bland to be honest. But I do appreciate and admire their tenacity and determination to finish and keep on racing despite the obstacles thrown at them from bad cabs, other teams ganging up on them. Luck wasn't on their side this time. I was rooting for them much like Amy & Maya from S.25 as they were underdogs.

I find the alliance just more than annoying to watch. Hooray that the Mine Five is broken/dead but progressing further to the "3" with
Will & James, Riley & Maddisson, Hung & Chee. It's still NOT OVER 

:whoop: :furious:

Will & James + Riley & Maddisson don't get me started on these 2 teams. I hate these 2 with a passion.
They have been obnoxious with the helping. You've got the pot-stirrers and the suck-up Beard Bros as henchmen to assist in the execution of their grand masterplan. Will & James completely railroaded their agenda and it paid-off. This is a bad precedent for future seasons.


While it was logical to Yield the Blondes because they were far behind and they did not want bad blood with the other teams within the alliance if they Yielded someone else. I still don't get why would you take stronger teams towards the end?!?!
It was mentioned here by another user, Will & James possibly have the mentality "I need to compete with the best, and if I lose, I lost to the best."  If this is their mentality, then this is a STUPID mentality to bring on the Race especially with 1 Million US Dollars on the line.
Aligning yourself with stronger teams to avoid being targeted by them is strategic, taking them towards the last stages of the Race, I'm just not sure. It is a double-edged sword. It's just a huge gamble.

I just feel that with this Season, the competitive spirit of the Amazing Race is gone.
They brought back the Season to its core roots only to launch a new era for succeeding Seasons, the effectivity of the alliance.
An alliance with half the cast.

Brilliant isn't it? Phil must have been baffled with the amount of crap these teams had to make explaining to him the alliance. Phil just looks confused. They still wouldn't get it after Phil's comments.

It's like The Amazing Call-A-Friend Race or The Amazing Helping Race. If I was a producer, I would be annoyed because the tasks specifically designed are just amazing. It was properly thought of and with the existence of the "Mine Five" I feel as the efforts of the producers, designers, partners in the countries they visited in were wasted.

Also, speaking on behalf of my sister, a superfan friend and friends & relatives whom  are new to the show
I told them to watch the show as they are avid travellers. They miss the travelling with all the pandemic and all.
They were put-off by the alliance. They love the concept of the Race but they asked me "Is this is a Race?
I just told them to continue watching to support the show as they were not pleased with it turned out.
I had to explain to the new viewers that this is a unique case and not applicable on all the other seasons.

There is no one left for me to fully root for. Hung & Chee maybe? If someone has to win. It has to be them.
My winners pick was Michelle & Victoria but they're gone

As gamerfan09 said. "No wonder this season took 2 years to air."
I bet the editors had a hard time editing because of this alliance. Ugh.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:26:37 AM
The only time i was realllllllly annoyed with the Alliance was the Berlin roadblock. I feel it's probably the only time it really changed the race.

Sure they help/get help other times, but in the end I think it wouldn't really change anything. (I'm thinking of James getting help in the roadblock in Paraguay, and in the first roadblock on the mega leg).
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #98 on: Today at 12:48:17 PM
This season is definitely not in my top 10 of seasons.  Probably in the bottom 5. The alliance ruined what could have been a good season.

The travel has been interesting because I will probably never see any of these places in my life.

However, I am thoroughly disgusted by the denture task.  It was truly horrendous for me to watch since I had dental implant surgery 2 weeks ago and have been struggling with trying to wear dentures for 2 freakin' years!  It is horrible to have someone trained putting their hands in your mouth let alone some random person doing a task on a race.

At this point, guessing that the NFL guys and the brother/sister go home in the next 2 places, I would be OK with Hung and Chee winning.  In all reality, I don't want any of the Mine 5 to win.  Hung and Chee are the least objectionable of those 3 teams.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #99 on: Today at 12:59:00 PM
Not really getting all the hate on the alliance and the comments towards kaylynn and hayelye honestly?? like said above, the berlin roadblock was the onyl thing i found a bit annoying but at the end of the day it is for a million dollars and you have to do what u have to do to make it far! no other racers have pulled off a strong alliance in race history and so what they do it now! survivor and big brother its an individual game but guess what alliances gurantee you get a lottttt further in the game! for the comments towards the sisters: it would have to be annoying to you if you were on a race if a team kept kicking butt and surviving like its a competition!! and far nastier things have been said on survivor and big brother!! these r all reality shows for money!! its a competition!!! i was super frusturated with the committe in bb22 but guess what? it hands down is the tsrongest alliance in bb history!! part of comeptitions is to work with other people to further your self!! lets relax and enjoy this good strategy and next episode they have to turn on one another!!! this route has been fantastic so far so lets see what else the season has to offer!
