Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.
I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge.
I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.
In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "Mine
Five
Four" alliance.