Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 25, 2020, 09:20:47 PM Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.



It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.



Actually its completely rational and the most logical choice to make.I will again preface that I don't like the Yield or the U-Turn in any form. I assume that the racers discovered at some point during this leg (I would assume in the route info before the final one), that this episode would be their last opportunity to use a Yield.With the first part of the leg, we know that past the first route marker that Kaylynn & Haley were last. When Will & James depart the Detour in first they see all other teams there, I would assume that these (aligned) would let everyone know the Blonde Bombers are to the best of their knowledge last, or behind the pack (they should all understand they could have chosen the other detour option). But for Will & James using the Yield on one of the teams in the alliances would put a target on their back for the rest of the leg. Help they they might normally expect would not arrive. And if they knew another Yield was available it would mean they could be retaliated against. The Blonde Bombers are believed at this point to be near the rear of the pack, and can't Yield them with a future Yield.After that no other team even has the option.At the point of the 2nd Yield, the alliances teams had all done the previous roadblock in eye shot of each other (it is unclear if Eswar & Apama saw Kaylynn & Haley when they arrived), but all teams did know that they did have a 20 minute yield to wait through earlier unless they had somehow managed to complete the other detour faster then any team. There was some slight separation at the final roadblock option. But Riley & Maddison knew that DeAngelo & Gary could be right behind them. Gary & DeAngelo knew Will & James were right behind them. And Hung & Chee knew that Kaylynn & Haley were right behind them. There was only one team that really didn't have a solid clue about the placement of any other team.Logically unless they assumed DeAngelo & Gary had terrible traffic using the Yield on them would be pointless. They already decided to included Will & James, and Hung and Chee to keep together for future legs so it makes no sense to use the Yield on one of them. Using the Yield on Eswar & Apama should just even out the any time lost by the first Yield. So no real benefit to them. Using it on a team already believed to the best of their knowledge to be last is smart. Not using it on teams you have aligned yourself with is also smart, even if you have already decided who you want to be gone next. Those teams don't know that. It keeps the illusion that you can be trusted and someone you might possibly depend on in the next leg or two.I would hope that most of the teams once selected would binge watch the show just to give them an idea of things to expect. I would also assume most teams would limit it to the US version (its getting awfully hard to find other versions in different countries). If they pay any attention they should see the Yield is used for three things primarily.1. Using it too hit a team that you don't like. This has not been a very successful option. All it has done is let a team know you don't like them and piss that other team off.2. Used it to give you a cushion to make sure you survive the leg, or help get a first place. This has usually worked to survive a leg, not to secure a first.3. Used deliberately to target a team to get them eliminated. This has worked (before this season) not even once. While the Yield has eliminated a team, it was done just because a team was trying to save themselves with a team believed to be behind them. It wasn't specifically targeted at a team.Use here was extremely logical in both circumstances. Use in the previous episode, was also extremely wise.Now the only reason it wouldn't be logical is if the teams never learned during these legs that it would be their last chance to use one. Then it would have been logical to save your Yields, for a later leg. Even the use in the first half, if this was supposed to be the first true mega leg and not a continuation moving to another location with various forms of equalizers it makes since to use it (if you know they can't be used past that day) as it still gives you cushion, and its marked against a team you have no alliance with, and can't later int eh episode Yield you back.It's win-win. If either lead team targeted someone else, most likely results is the same team gets eliminated, and the other teams now know you aren't to be trusted.