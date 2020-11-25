This Mega Leg (8/9) was one of the best Indian Legs I've seen on TAR. I cannot fault it. Very cultural and really centered on what India is.
The first-half of the Mega Leg, centered on India's tech-savviness and it's technology infrastructure from the Swiggy Food Delivery Task, augmented reality, motion detectors. Roadside smog test was a task that brought some chaos, loved how this additional task brought some spice. New Indian city!
The second-half mainly focused on daily Indian culture like the bangles task, dentures and Indian high-society.
Wow! the Taj Falaknuma Palace atop a hill with views of the city.
Not a fan of the 2 Yields. It gave the team that received it absolutely no chance to recover.
Poor Kaylynn & Haley getting slapped with 40 minutes.
I was put-off by DeAngelo & Eswar's unnecessary comments/bullying towards the sisters more so from Eswar labelling them "cockroaches" and how they managed to get saved by luck and get stronger. DeAngelo, you and Gary were carried by most of your alliance and did not give back much. Leeches. The Blonde Bandits were on their own for the entire Race and only got a helping in Bogota and they were dumped in Berlin by Leo & Alana.
Have to commend Kaylynn & Haley, while not as interesting as they are, I found them bland to be honest. But I do appreciate and admire their tenacity and determination to finish and keep on racing despite the obstacles thrown at them from bad cabs, other teams ganging up on them. Luck wasn't on their side this time. I was rooting for them much like Amy & Maya from S.25 as they were underdogs.
I find the alliance just more than annoying to watch. Hooray that the Mine Five is broken/dead but progressing further to the "3" with
Will & James, Riley & Maddisson, Hung & Chee. It's still NOT OVER
Will & James + Riley & Maddisson don't get me started on these 2 teams. I hate these 2 with a passion.
They have been obnoxious with the helping. You've got the pot-stirrers and the suck-up Beard Bros as henchmen to assist in the execution of their grand masterplan. Will & James completely railroaded their agenda and it paid-off. This is a bad precedent for future seasons.
While it was logical to Yield the Blondes because they were far behind and they did not want bad blood with the other teams within the alliance if they Yielded someone else. I still don't get why would you take stronger teams towards the end?!?!
It was mentioned here by another user, Will & James possibly have the mentality "I need to compete with the best, and if I lose, I lost to the best." If this is their mentality, then this is a STUPID mentality to bring on the Race especially with 1 Million US Dollars on the line.
Aligning yourself with stronger teams to avoid being targeted by them is strategic, taking them towards the last stages of the Race, I'm just not sure. It is a double-edged sword. It's just a huge gamble.
I just feel that with this Season, the competitive spirit of the Amazing Race is gone.
They brought back the Season to its core roots only to launch a new era for succeeding Seasons, the effectivity of the alliance.
An alliance with half the cast.
Brilliant isn't it? Phil must have been baffled with the amount of crap these teams had to make explaining to him the alliance. Phil just looks confused. They still wouldn't get it after Phil's comments.
It's like The Amazing Call-A-Friend Race or The Amazing Helping Race. If I was a producer, I would be annoyed because the tasks specifically designed are just amazing. It was properly thought of and with the existence of the "Mine Five" I feel as the efforts of the producers, designers, partners in the countries they visited in were wasted.
Also, speaking on behalf of my sister, a superfan friend and friends & relatives whom are new to the show
I told them to watch the show as they are avid travellers. They miss the travelling with all the pandemic and all.
They were put-off by the alliance. They love the concept of the Race but they asked me "Is this is a Race?
I just told them to continue watching to support the show as they were not pleased with it turned out.
I had to explain to the new viewers that this is a unique case and not applicable on all the other seasons.
There is no one left for me to fully root for. Hung & Chee maybe? If someone has to win. It has to be them.
My winners pick was Michelle & Victoria but they're gone
As gamerfan09 said. "No wonder this season took 2 years to air."
I bet the editors had a hard time editing because of this alliance. Ugh.