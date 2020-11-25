« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 08:33:30 AM
I get the Yield, they want to make sure the girls are out and their alliance is in the top 5, the goal of it all!
It sucks to see but it makes sense. It wouldn't make sense to yield one of the mine 5, knowing the girls are far behind.

I want to know how far the girls were at the Pitstop. Wonder if they fell into that 40 minutes margins, or if they were like 3 hours after lol I think they didn't see a single team after the first task... pretty scary.

I think the Taxi really did them in, because Hung and Chee had the time to go to one detour, try 12 times (I would guess around 30 minutes), then leave and drive to the other detour, and still arrive before the blondes. I think I saw in a cbs video that the taxi wasted them 1 hour.

Anyway, I don't feel so bad for them because it's kind of a miracle they got there in the first place.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 02:24:10 AM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 25, 2020, 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

Rewatching the ep and after some thinking, their move with the yield is starting to make sense. The goal of mine five to keep them into F5. Let's say if The beard bro's and W/J risk themselves to break their promise by yielding one of the rest alliance members, not only it would break the promise, but the yielded team would also have extra motivation to retaliate and bite them back, and even since there is a U-Turn remaining. They knew the rests of the alliance are pretty competent racers and have bigger chance to survive from the yield, so they would decide the safest risk, which was yielding the blondes. The blondes had a little chance to get into F5 anyway (altho it was mostly because their taxi driver on this occasion )
Oh I get why they did it, that is why I said it seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do. From the get go they wanted to be in the final 5 together and they got their wish at the expense of going nuclear on a team that wasn't really a threat to any of them. Especially if Hung and Chee end up winning there is going to be some second guessing based on this leg. If the gay guys or the volleyball brothers get eliminated next week instead of one of the 2 fringe alliance teams there is going to be second guessing based on this leg.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 09:30:26 AM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:22:11 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 02:24:10 AM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on November 25, 2020, 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

Rewatching the ep and after some thinking, their move with the yield is starting to make sense. The goal of mine five to keep them into F5. Let's say if The beard bro's and W/J risk themselves to break their promise by yielding one of the rest alliance members, not only it would break the promise, but the yielded team would also have extra motivation to retaliate and bite them back, and even since there is a U-Turn remaining. They knew the rests of the alliance are pretty competent racers and have bigger chance to survive from the yield, so they would decide the safest risk, which was yielding the blondes. The blondes had a little chance to get into F5 anyway (altho it was mostly because their taxi driver on this occasion )
Oh I get why they did it, that is why I said it seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do. From the get go they wanted to be in the final 5 together and they got their wish at the expense of going nuclear on a team that wasn't really a threat to any of them. Especially if Hung and Chee end up winning there is going to be some second guessing based on this leg. If the gay guys or the volleyball brothers get eliminated next week instead of one of the 2 fringe alliance teams there is going to be second guessing based on this leg.

Oh I mean I didn't disagree with your point at all. Just quoted because I wanted to explain how their move started to make any sense
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 09:42:27 AM
Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.

I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge. :clap2:

I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.

In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "Mine Five Four" alliance.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 11:00:09 AM
Quote from: Kamineko on Yesterday at 09:42:27 AM
Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.

I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge. :clap2:

I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.

In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "Mine Five Four" alliance.

The leg design has been really stellar this season. Its a really good route too.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:12:00 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 25, 2020, 10:24:42 PM
Quote from: mnicole on November 25, 2020, 10:17:36 PM
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING.


I personally doubt that Hung' statements of being parents proved her not liking being a mother at all. I might not notice on the former, but on the latter, you gotta admit, even if you love being a parent, taking care children's fluid is something that you wish you would have avoided, especially in the early stage of being parents   :lol:
This is an awful and baseless thing to say. Hung quite literally said that handling children's body functions has desensitized her to what might traditionally be seen as gross. I'm sure she and Chee are wonderful parents.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:25:46 PM
Quote from: Kamineko on Yesterday at 09:42:27 AM
Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.

I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge. :clap2:

I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.

In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "Mine Five Four" alliance.
Big freeze frame of the binary code task under this tag.
Show content


It's developed by an augmented reality company called Wowsome based in Hyderabad. From their website, they've done an assortment of UX projects and VR gaming concepts for different companies.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:01:07 PM
So sad but the girls went out giving their best. They're just the best team of this season by far  :lol:

Eswar & Aparna need to raise their game now or they'll be an easy target in this U-Turn.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:02:18 PM
Have to point out that while i don't prefer Will/James to win, it would suck if they don't make it to the Final.
They're just the protagonists of the season.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:25:26 PM
I remember watching James present review shows for some of the seasons on Buzzfeed, and he never really bothered me, but my God!!! He has single handedly ruined this season for me!

And this Mine Five Alliance!  :groan:  It was so obvious the Blondes were going here, and I'm betting Gary & DeAngelo and Eswar & Aparna will be the next to go!  :'(

If it turns out being the final 3 that it's looking like, this could be the second Season I decide to not bother watching the finale. First Season being the disaster that was TAR Can 3!
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #85 on: Today at 02:32:08 AM
I think the double leg was more like season ten, except no city to city travel, but also had no rest point, no mat, just a clue after a task that had teams keep going. Still open to debate whether the clue at the end of the first roadblock, or the next clue location is the technical midpoint, as the latter sent teams further along.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #86 on: Today at 04:14:51 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 12:12:00 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 25, 2020, 10:24:42 PM
Quote from: mnicole on November 25, 2020, 10:17:36 PM
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING.


I personally doubt that Hung' statements of being parents proved her not liking being a mother at all. I might not notice on the former, but on the latter, you gotta admit, even if you love being a parent, taking care children's fluid is something that you wish you would have avoided, especially in the early stage of being parents   :lol:
This is an awful and baseless thing to say. Hung quite literally said that handling children's body functions has desensitized her to what might traditionally be seen as gross. I'm sure she and Chee are wonderful parents.

I'm not sure which argument you were trying to accuse, but I was disagreeing about them pointing out about Hung didn't like being mother at all based on that statment
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:26:48 AM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Today at 04:14:51 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 12:12:00 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on November 25, 2020, 10:24:42 PM
Quote from: mnicole on November 25, 2020, 10:17:36 PM
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING.


I personally doubt that Hung' statements of being parents proved her not liking being a mother at all. I might not notice on the former, but on the latter, you gotta admit, even if you love being a parent, taking care children's fluid is something that you wish you would have avoided, especially in the early stage of being parents   :lol:
This is an awful and baseless thing to say. Hung quite literally said that handling children's body functions has desensitized her to what might traditionally be seen as gross. I'm sure she and Chee are wonderful parents.

I'm not sure which argument you were trying to accuse, but I was disagreeing about them pointing out about Hung didn't like being mother at all based on that statment
I know you disagree with them. Just quoted you for continuity of argument.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
Reply #88 on: Today at 12:05:39 PM
Quote from: NMC on Yesterday at 04:25:26 PM
I remember watching James present review shows for some of the seasons on Buzzfeed, and he never really bothered me, but my God!!! He has single handedly ruined this season for me!

And this Mine Five Alliance!  :groan:  It was so obvious the Blondes were going here, and I'm betting Gary & DeAngelo and Eswar & Aparna will be the next to go!  :'(

If it turns out being the final 3 that it's looking like, this could be the second Season I decide to not bother watching the finale. First Season being the disaster that was TAR Can 3!
I didn't watch TAR Can 3, I only remember rooting for Nick & Matt. Can you tell me what's wrong with that season?
