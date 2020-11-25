Five

Gonna post my comment for both episodes here because the other thread is pretty quiet, but I'm really loving the leg design, especially the first half. As a software engineer myself, I'm really happy to see some IT-related tasks finally happening and really became the focus for the first half of the mega-leg. Both the Detour and the Roadblock are not "forced" and I'm pretty sure that the preparation for the "Number Trap" task was not easy.I really wonder if the game they played already exist before this, because if they really create the game just for the sake of this task, I want to applaud whoever design this challenge.I just want to say that I never saw the "Mine Five" happening from the start, because all I see is a 3+1 alliance. The 3-core are already tight with DeAngelo & Gary are just kind of a "leech". However, I never saw Eswar & Aparna really included in the alliance. Perhaps it's because Eswar & Aparna were almost always behind the others, thus I don't think the siblings were benefited in any way. Perhaps the talks with Eswar & Aparna happened off-camera, I don't know.In the end, a really well-planned leg with great and solid tasks, showcasing all aspects of India, but ruined in the execution because of the "MineFour" alliance.