Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 PM »
I know dentistry isnt exclusive to India obviously but finding a random open-air dentist's office brings the randomness I love to see in TAR. I said it before, but I'll echo others saying that the first part of the Leg was absolutely fantastic- independently the best leg of the season. Second half wasn't as great, but that could easily be the fault of way too much alliance content. I was hoping Riley & Maddison would Yield Gary & Deangelo but instead we got 15 minutes of snide comments and gossipy answer sharing. I feel bad for the producers tbh that a high school mentality has brought down what would otherwise be an incredible season- South America and Asia thus far have been very well designed (besides Colombia).
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:19:42 PM »
Will and James and the alliance ruined this season.

And how predictable that they're going to all gang up on DeAngelo & Gary  :2hearts: :2hearts: :2hearts:

No wonder it took 2 years to air this.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM »
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:21:51 PM »
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 PM »
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.
The real alliance should have used it to take out Gary and DeAngelo imo.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:21:51 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.

Yeah agreed, wtf was that. I'm curious to see what James says on twitter cause that straight up was a boneheaded move.

Do these teams not want to take out their toughest competition?? This is so moronic and mind boggling sheesh
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:31:48 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 09:25:34 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.
The real alliance should have used it to take out Gary and DeAngelo imo.
That would have been a wiser play especially with the first one. The second one, the fact that the Volleyball bro's specifically used it to help Hung & Chee knowing they were behind and that it was the last yield was a head scratcher, because it may or may not have worked but that was your chance to potentially get rid of Hung and Chee who are unquestionably a stronger team than the sisters.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:21:51 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.

And the fact that they are super fans... I wonder if they really are.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:40:26 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 09:27:33 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 09:21:51 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.

Yeah agreed, wtf was that. I'm curious to see what James says on twitter cause that straight up was a boneheaded move.

Do these teams not want to take out their toughest competition?? This is so moronic and mind boggling sheesh

He will justify it as strategic to erase all criticisms.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:44:52 PM »
I get Will and James wanting to play offense but if youre going to do it, do it in a way that makes sense. The U-turning of Leo and Alana was an equally dumb move. Why are you trying to take out weaker teams?  If they end up not winning, they only have themselves to blame.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:02:51 PM »
I wonder how the producers feels about the alliance crap. I mean, they spend a lot of time and energy coming up with and designing tasks, logistics, etc, for teams to just bypass all of that.  The route, locations, and tasks seem so fun this season, but I find myself annoyed every episode when they mention or do something about the alliance.

I loved the blondes' reaction "They have a NAME?", wish they could've made it. It was so fun seeing them make it all the way through India, when it seemed they only made it to Paraguay.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:10:02 PM »
If only one of the teams yielded the blondes, it would appear to have not been a smart move.  However, It must have been strategy for both the boyfriend team and brothers team to have both yielded the blonde bandits. 

Personally, my opinion is that the blondes have been extremely lucky to have gotten the non-elimination leg twice.  If I didn't know any better, I would think the legs were rigged for the blondes to stay around.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 PM »
Mine-5 went full on authoritarian/dictatorship on TAR and I'm done with them.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 PM »
Quote from: guacamole300 on Yesterday at 10:02:51 PM
I wonder how the producers feels about the alliance crap. I mean, they spend a lot of time and energy coming up with and designing tasks, logistics, etc, for teams to just bypass all of that.  The route, locations, and tasks seem so fun this season, but I find myself annoyed every episode when they mention or do something about the alliance.

I loved the blondes' reaction "They have a NAME?", wish they could've made it. It was so fun seeing them make it all the way through India, when it seemed they only made it to Paraguay.

Personally I don't mind alliances, you still gotta do social games by making interaction or in this case, alliances with other teams so you will get the advantages

How the alliance play out this season tho, it's a wack. It doesn't help that the alliances are basically stronger teams (aside the siblings). The alliances of the stronger teams don't make sense at all
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 PM »
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING. 
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:24:21 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 10:15:12 PM
Quote from: guacamole300 on Yesterday at 10:02:51 PM
I wonder how the producers feels about the alliance crap. I mean, they spend a lot of time and energy coming up with and designing tasks, logistics, etc, for teams to just bypass all of that.  The route, locations, and tasks seem so fun this season, but I find myself annoyed every episode when they mention or do something about the alliance.

I loved the blondes' reaction "They have a NAME?", wish they could've made it. It was so fun seeing them make it all the way through India, when it seemed they only made it to Paraguay.

Personally I don't mind alliances, you still gotta do social games by making interaction or in this case, alliances with other teams so you will get the advantages

How the alliance play out this season tho, it's a wack. It doesn't help that the alliances are basically stronger teams (aside the siblings). The alliances of the stronger teams don't make sense at all
It's because the alliances of the stronger teams will ensure that group of people always get the results they desire compare to the alliances of the weaker teams and because there's no guarantee that the strongest team statistically would win the finale, that's the safer (but also more boring) route for the teams to take.

Case in point: The Six Packs from S10 comparing to Trey & Lexi/Chippendales/Twinnies from S21.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 PM »
Quote from: mnicole on Yesterday at 10:17:36 PM
I like Hung and Chee, But Hung does not appear to like being a mother.  In an interview she said that "for the past 10 years, it has been work, and kid, and kid, and kid"; the way she said it seemed like she considers it a chore to be a mother.  And today, she said children's fluids are DISGUSTING.


I personally doubt that Hung' statements of being parents proved her not liking being a mother at all. I might not notice on the former, but on the latter, you gotta admit, even if you love being a parent, taking care children's fluid is something that you wish you would have avoided, especially in the early stage of being parents   :lol:
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 10:24:21 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 10:15:12 PM
Quote from: guacamole300 on Yesterday at 10:02:51 PM
I wonder how the producers feels about the alliance crap. I mean, they spend a lot of time and energy coming up with and designing tasks, logistics, etc, for teams to just bypass all of that.  The route, locations, and tasks seem so fun this season, but I find myself annoyed every episode when they mention or do something about the alliance.

I loved the blondes' reaction "They have a NAME?", wish they could've made it. It was so fun seeing them make it all the way through India, when it seemed they only made it to Paraguay.

Personally I don't mind alliances, you still gotta do social games by making interaction or in this case, alliances with other teams so you will get the advantages

How the alliance play out this season tho, it's a wack. It doesn't help that the alliances are basically stronger teams (aside the siblings). The alliances of the stronger teams don't make sense at all
It's because the alliances of the stronger teams will ensure that group of people always get the results they desire compare to the alliances of the weaker teams.

Case in point: The Six Packs from S10 compare to Trey & Lexi/Chippendales/Twinnies from S21.


I see, but honestly, ideally imo, you would take out the stronger teams(s) so you would race against the other teams you consider weaker. What W/J (and possibly others) did is really risky, especially if the alliances have to be taken out on penultimate/final leg
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 10:27:20 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 10:24:21 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 10:15:12 PM
Quote from: guacamole300 on Yesterday at 10:02:51 PM
I wonder how the producers feels about the alliance crap. I mean, they spend a lot of time and energy coming up with and designing tasks, logistics, etc, for teams to just bypass all of that.  The route, locations, and tasks seem so fun this season, but I find myself annoyed every episode when they mention or do something about the alliance.

I loved the blondes' reaction "They have a NAME?", wish they could've made it. It was so fun seeing them make it all the way through India, when it seemed they only made it to Paraguay.

Personally I don't mind alliances, you still gotta do social games by making interaction or in this case, alliances with other teams so you will get the advantages

How the alliance play out this season tho, it's a wack. It doesn't help that the alliances are basically stronger teams (aside the siblings). The alliances of the stronger teams don't make sense at all
It's because the alliances of the stronger teams will ensure that group of people always get the results they desire compare to the alliances of the weaker teams.

Case in point: The Six Packs from S10 compare to Trey & Lexi/Chippendales/Twinnies from S21.


I see, but honestly, ideally imo, you would take out the stronger teams(s) so you would race against the other teams you consider weaker. What W/J (and possibly others) did is really risky, especially if the alliances have to be taken out on penultimate/final leg
I think it's because of the "If I'm gonna lose, I want to lose to the best of the best" mindset.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 PM »
I am sick and tired of these "Mine Five" alliance ruining the ENTIRE season.  :groan:. I'm glad to see it cracking gradually in this episode, but these remaining five teams are boring the sh*t out of me. Why are they helping each other on nearly every single task? Do these teams realize that their is a million dollars on the line?

Will & James are now kinda in the category of Justin & Diana and Dave & Connor section. Why are so called "superfans" just presented as horrible people on the editing room floor? Also, the Blonde Bandits getting Yielded twice really, really sucked. They were a "weak" team, with transportation always screwing them around, so why would you waste your Yield on a weak team and not on a stronger team, such as Will & James or DeAngelo & Gary? Also, it's so predictable that the "Mine Three" alliance is going to pick on DeAngelo & Gary next and target them out next.  :groan:. Also, very sad to see the Blonde Bandits eliminated, but after another bad transportation leg and a Double Yield, their luck finally ran out. :(  :'(

This season could be a top five season, but this season has been ruined by this alliance, by thinking they'll split the million dollar cheque five-ways. This GIF sums up perfectly on what I think of this season, so far:
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:03:19 AM »
The scary thing for me is how the show outlines how effective the alliance is at every turn
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:34:33 AM »
The second half of this mega-leg was so infuriating to watch.

The stop at Charminar was great.

The bangles task was a great task about the culture of India.

The dentist task was a great "gross-out" task

The Roadblock was a great task as well, but here's the thing: STOP HELPING EACHOTHER AT EVERY SINGLE ROADBLOCK IN THE RACE. THIS ALLIANCE IS RUINING GREAT TASKS THIS SEASON.

Show content
Poor Kaylynn & Haley, they got screwed over so badly this leg with taxis and worthless Yields.

Rating: 2/5 only for the elimination.
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:34:51 AM »
Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 09:25:34 PM
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.
The real alliance should have used it to take out Gary and DeAngelo imo.
I think they all know the blondes are so far behind so yielding NFL will just get blood in their hand. So their mind would be like, this is the last leg with yield in play, why dont we do it to the team that is not likely to survive ?

Poor Kaylynn & Haley to be hit by a total of 40 mins :jam: though I dont think they stand a chance to survive this leg even without that 40 minutes  :'( Their taxi drivers sucked  :'(
Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:24:10 AM »
Quote from: Mr.Nuke on Yesterday at 09:20:47 PM
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

Rewatching the ep and after some thinking, their move with the yield is starting to make sense. The goal of mine five to keep them into F5. Let's say if The beard bro's and W/J risk themselves to break their promise by yielding one of the rest alliance members, not only it would break the promise, but the yielded team would also have extra motivation to retaliate and bite them back, and even since there is a U-Turn remaining. They knew the rests of the alliance are pretty competent racers and have bigger chance to survive from the yield, so they would decide the safest risk, which was yielding the blondes. The blondes had a little chance to get into F5 anyway (altho it was mostly because their taxi driver on this occasion )
