I am sick and tired of these "Mine Five" alliance ruining the ENTIRE season.
. I'm glad to see it cracking gradually in this episode, but these remaining five teams are boring the sh*t out of me. Why are they helping each other on nearly every single task? Do these teams realize that their is a million dollars on the line?
Will & James are now kinda in the category of Justin & Diana and Dave & Connor section. Why are so called "superfans" just presented as horrible people on the editing room floor? Also, the Blonde Bandits getting Yielded twice really, really sucked. They were a "weak" team, with transportation always screwing them around, so why would you waste your Yield on a weak team and not on a stronger team, such as Will & James or DeAngelo & Gary? Also, it's so predictable that the "Mine Three" alliance is going to pick on DeAngelo & Gary next and target them out next.
. Also, very sad to see the Blonde Bandits eliminated, but after another bad transportation leg and a Double Yield, their luck finally ran out.
This season could be a top five season, but this season has been ruined by this alliance, by thinking they'll split the million dollar cheque five-ways. This GIF sums up perfectly on what I think of this season, so far: