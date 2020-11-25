I get the Yield, they want to make sure the girls are out and their alliance is in the top 5, the goal of it all!

It sucks to see but it makes sense. It wouldn't make sense to yield one of the mine 5, knowing the girls are far behind.



I want to know how far the girls were at the Pitstop. Wonder if they fell into that 40 minutes margins, or if they were like 3 hours after lol I think they didn't see a single team after the first task... pretty scary.



I think the Taxi really did them in, because Hung and Chee had the time to go to one detour, try 12 times (I would guess around 30 minutes), then leave and drive to the other detour, and still arrive before the blondes. I think I saw in a cbs video that the taxi wasted them 1 hour.



Anyway, I don't feel so bad for them because it's kind of a miracle they got there in the first place.