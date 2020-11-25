« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM

Online Bookworm

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:17:15 PM »
I know dentistry isnt exclusive to India obviously but finding a random open-air dentist's office brings the randomness I love to see in TAR. I said it before, but I'll echo others saying that the first part of the Leg was absolutely fantastic- independently the best leg of the season. Second half wasn't as great, but that could easily be the fault of way too much alliance content. I was hoping Riley & Maddison would Yield Gary & Deangelo but instead we got 15 minutes of snide comments and gossipy answer sharing. I feel bad for the producers tbh that a high school mentality has brought down what would otherwise be an incredible season- South America and Asia thus far have been very well designed (besides Colombia).
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:19:42 PM »
Will and James and the alliance ruined this season.

And how predictable that they're going to all gang up on DeAngelo & Gary  :2hearts: :2hearts: :2hearts:

No wonder it took 2 years to air this.
Online Mr.Nuke

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:20:47 PM »
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:21:51 PM »
Quote from: Mr.Nuke
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.
Online cerealking

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:25:34 PM »
Quote from: Mr.Nuke
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.
The real alliance should have used it to take out Gary and DeAngelo imo.
Online ovalorange

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:27:33 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09
Quote from: Mr.Nuke
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.

Yeah agreed, wtf was that. I'm curious to see what James says on twitter cause that straight up was a boneheaded move.

Do these teams not want to take out their toughest competition?? This is so moronic and mind boggling sheesh
Online Mr.Nuke

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:31:48 PM »
Quote from: cerealking
Quote from: Mr.Nuke
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.
The real alliance should have used it to take out Gary and DeAngelo imo.
That would have been a wiser play especially with the first one. The second one, the fact that the Volleyball bro's specifically used it to help Hung & Chee knowing they were behind and that it was the last yield was a head scratcher, because it may or may not have worked but that was your chance to potentially get rid of Hung and Chee who are unquestionably a stronger team than the sisters.
Online elthemagnifico

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:34:04 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09
Quote from: Mr.Nuke
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.

And the fact that they are super fans... I wonder if they really are.
Online gamerfan09

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:40:26 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange
Quote from: gamerfan09
Quote from: Mr.Nuke
Yielding Kaylynn & Haley once let alone twice seemed like a tremendously short-sighted thing to do in terms of the overall outcome of the race.

It was also idiotic as a game move. There's really no point in specifically targeting a statistically weak team TWICE on the same day when they've been last for much much more times.

Yeah agreed, wtf was that. I'm curious to see what James says on twitter cause that straight up was a boneheaded move.

Do these teams not want to take out their toughest competition?? This is so moronic and mind boggling sheesh

He will justify it as strategic to erase all criticisms.
Online cerealking

Re: TAR 32 EP 9 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/25/20 9-10PM
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:44:52 PM »
I get Will and James wanting to play offense but if youre going to do it, do it in a way that makes sense. The U-turning of Leo and Alana was an equally dumb move. Why are you trying to take out weaker teams?
