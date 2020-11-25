I know dentistry isnt exclusive to India obviously but finding a random open-air dentist's office brings the randomness I love to see in TAR. I said it before, but I'll echo others saying that the first part of the Leg was absolutely fantastic- independently the best leg of the season. Second half wasn't as great, but that could easily be the fault of way too much alliance content. I was hoping Riley & Maddison would Yield Gary & Deangelo but instead we got 15 minutes of snide comments and gossipy answer sharing. I feel bad for the producers tbh that a high school mentality has brought down what would otherwise be an incredible season- South America and Asia thus far have been very well designed (besides Colombia).