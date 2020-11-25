I am sick and tired of these "Mine Five" alliance ruining the ENTIRE season.. I'm glad to see it cracking gradually in this episode, but these remaining five teams are boring the sh*t out of me. Why are they helping each other on nearly every single task? Do these teams realize that their is a million dollars on the line?Will & James are now kinda in the category of Justin & Diana and Dave & Connor section. Why are so called "superfans" just presented as horrible people on the editing room floor? Also, the Blonde Bandits getting Yielded twice really, really sucked. They were a "weak" team, with transportation always screwing them around, so why would you waste your Yield on a weak team and not on a stronger team, such as Will & James or DeAngelo & Gary? Also, it's so predictable that the "Mine Three" alliance is going to pick on DeAngelo & Gary next and target them out next.. Also, very sad to see the Blonde Bandits eliminated, but after another bad transportation leg and a Double Yield, their luck finally ran out.This season could be a top five season, but this season has been ruined by this alliance, by thinking they'll split the million dollar cheque five-ways. This GIF sums up perfectly on what I think of this season, so far: