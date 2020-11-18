« previous next »
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #75 on: November 18, 2020, 09:42:55 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:03:21 PM
Wooo, I need some good Zinfandel after these two hours. :martini:


I'll buy!  :wine: Another AMAZING RACHEL NIGHT!
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #76 on: November 18, 2020, 09:43:05 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on November 18, 2020, 09:19:53 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on November 18, 2020, 09:15:38 PM
Will and James managed to get Leo and Alana out of the Race without getting blood on their hands by having another team use the Yield
Dustin & Kandice would be proud.
Kaylynn & Haley are also the first-ever team, in the U.S. version at least, to use the U-Turn and Yield. I feel like they deserve at least "Slowdown Duchesses" title.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #77 on: November 18, 2020, 09:43:50 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:03:21 PM
Wooo, I need some good Zinfandel after these two hours. :martini:

I see what you did there.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #78 on: November 18, 2020, 09:44:56 PM »
I wonder if we are going to have a leg mid-point during next week's mega leg, to just to fit in the 12-leg race structure to let us count the team racing average. :didimiss:

We do get one clear mid-point for the first mega leg in Hungary (the Internet Cafe)
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #79 on: November 18, 2020, 09:51:18 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 18, 2020, 09:43:05 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on November 18, 2020, 09:19:53 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on November 18, 2020, 09:15:38 PM
Will and James managed to get Leo and Alana out of the Race without getting blood on their hands by having another team use the Yield
Dustin & Kandice would be proud.
Kaylynn & Haley are also the first-ever team, in the U.S. version at least, to use the U-Turn and Yield. I feel like they deserve at least "Slowdown Duchesses" title.
Or "Silent Threat". Because they knocked out the target both times.  :cmas27
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #80 on: November 18, 2020, 09:59:17 PM »
Between the two legs, this was the crazier one.
The Detour was so intense. Such a spectacle on film.
This leg and the previous leg brought about resolution to Leo & Alana helping Kaylynn & Haley in Leg 2.
I do have to give credit to James for getting out his target without using his & Will's own Yield.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #81 on: November 18, 2020, 10:09:48 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on November 18, 2020, 09:44:56 PM
I wonder if we are going to have a leg mid-point during next week's mega leg, to just to fit in the 12-leg race structure to let us count the team racing average. :didimiss:

We do get one clear mid-point for the first mega leg in Hungary (the Internet Cafe)
I hope this helps, it's the spoilers thread:
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,34938.675.html
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #82 on: November 18, 2020, 10:24:14 PM »
This leg was certainly the better of the two legs broadcast tonight. I loved the Detour, I really need to see a Kazakhstani film one day, if their films are produced like the Detour was. I also loved the screaming from Eswar & Aparna, it was so random but also quite funny to watch!

Also, Kaylynn & Haley's Speed Bump with them wearing beards was a total pisser! I also love how they were stopped in the street and asked about them by members of the public.  :lol: :funny: Congratulations to them for making the Final 6! I wasn't convinced they would make it this far, so fantastic job girls if you're seeing this!  :2hearts:

I'm in agreement with the majority of viewers here today, in saying that Will & James now remind of Dave & Connor. They're getting quite annoying and almost borderline nasty? I do not understand this 'beef' between them and Leo & Alana?  Plus, if you want to do some dirty, don't get someone else in your alliance to do it for you. Have the balls to actually do the move yourself and own the move that you make! :res:

I'm quite keen to see how the
Show content
megaleg
works out next week! Plus,
Show content
India
is always chaotic and fun for an episode's activities, so let's see how we go! I'm expecting a cross between S30's Zimbabwe legs & S6'S Hungary legs, so let's see how we go! :)
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:29:14 AM »
This leg was an amazing (no pun intended) return to Kazakhstan!

The speed was so fun, seeing
Show content
Kaylynn and Haley
have the beards the entire leg was so funny! :funny:

The Detour was so visually appealing, the movie set was fantastic to see!

Both Detour options were great as well, I loved the movie action one where teams had to perform a series of action moves. That side would have been so fun to do!

The second Detour option was a great fast-paced attention to detail task, which teams struggled in.

We finally get the Yield being used. :cheer:

The yurt making task was fun to watch, but I wish there was more to making the yurt. Like having teams put additional decorations.

Rating: 5/5
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:39:47 AM »
This FOUR team alliance is starting to make me sick to my stomach.
They are indeed the best teams but they are excluding Eswar & Aparna at this point?

Maybe that's just the edit for us.
Gary & DeAngelo were one of my faves but now they're not so much anymore.
Still like them better than Will/James and Hung/Chee.

Anyways, the girls are seriously doing one EPIC race, can't help but cheer for them a lot.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:54:12 AM »
So what was the point of the meat market? Seemed out of place unless something got cut out.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:15:20 AM »
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:04:04 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

The meat market was also the site of one of the Detours in the first Kazkahstan visit in season 13. The building is similar what it did on S13 with signages are different as of today.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:28:44 PM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Yesterday at 04:04:04 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

The meat market was also the site of one of the Detours in the first Kazkahstan visit in season 13. The building is similar what it did on S13 with signages are different as of today.

Ive been to this meat market and I would love to see them have a task here! Its actually a bigger market not just the meat section. Too bad they just used it as a clue spot.

I also agree with most people here, I hate seeing this alliance thing going on and the boyfriends are too manipulative, the act of persuading a non-alliance team to yield another team is too much to me. Even though I think the girls suck so bad in this race now I start to root for them, I just want this alliance to break asap
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 01:18:47 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on November 18, 2020, 09:42:55 PM
I think the team should remember this iconic quote: "It's not The Amazing Friends, it's The Amazing Race."

Pretty sure this is a drag race reference aha
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 01:20:14 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

Yeah it just seemed weird to have it as the last thing before the pit stop. I feel like typically that would be a first clue of the leg sort of thing.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:26:20 PM »
Quote from: redwings8831 on Yesterday at 01:20:14 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

Yeah it just seemed weird to have it as the last thing before the pit stop. I feel like typically that would be a first clue of the leg sort of thing.

This does happen like when teams got a clue at a hotel after the TAR 30 Prague Roadblock or finding the clue under the plane after the TAR 17 Seoul Detour. More often than not, it's edited out.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 05:28:56 PM »
Always take that phone call, no matter where you are or what you're doing: it could be your agent with another gig.  :0328:
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:04:14 AM »
I love this leg, the detour tasks were so cool and Kazakhstan is so beautiful  :luvya:. I like Will and James at the beginning because they are super fans like us, but this whole conversation about alliance irritates me  B:)
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:15:16 AM »
One of the musicians at the Pit Stop with this face is a mood. Very appropriate for this whole alliance crap.

 :lol: :funny:
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
« Reply #95 on: Today at 07:44:31 AM »
Out of all the countries, visited this season (per the spoilers),
this was the one that I was most looking forward to. Winter Central Asian Leg!
Loved the scenery, it's definitely now part of the list of countries that I will be visiting in the future.
Per people that I know, the country is such an underrated destination.

Loved the Detours, It was well balanced. One side, a physical one doing stunts, I think there is like a sequence, timing and coordination needed and the other purely on just attention to details observing fight scenes. Amidst all the chaos, the elements, tired, it was hard. The Yurt interior design was also a nice difficult task for those who are not keen to attention to detail.
It somehow reminded me of S.25 Detour in Copenhagen, the Parklet.

The Meat Market, was a bit pedestrian as there was no task. I'm aware that this somehow pays homage to the S.13 visit to the same place but I wish there was some sort of small task involved here.

Hung & Chee, again, making a mistake helping the leeches, DeAngelo & Gary pointing the sheep's head.
Wake-up Hung & Chee! It's high time to dump the alliance! You guys are smart enough to do this.

Eswar & Aparna overdoing the Stunt Detour with her excessive forced shouting. It was fun to watch and very funny.

Will & James get the team that they have been gunning for since Leg 3 by using Kaylynn & Haley as the pawn to do their "masterplan" to get Leo & Alana with of course the much needed help from the suck-ups/push-overs, Riley & Maddisson.
Much like the same strategy that Leo & Jamal did in S.31 Laos leg. But they could have done it themselves.
It would have been legendary right? Riley & Maddisson. Will & James should have used their Yield, after all, Leo & Alana would not know that they did it until the episode airs eh?

Quote
"It's for a million dollars, not for best friends. It's not the Amazing Best Friend Race" *Plant those seeds*

:barf  B:)         Are you serious? Somebody give them a mirror.

Haley & Kaylynn, these girls again scraped through by the skin of their teeth again.
How much luck did this girls bring? They have 9 lives. Glad they used the Yield on Leo & Alana.
I found it had to be done as payback to Leo & Alana.

Glad the Yield has been used. Finally, after all the hype and promotion of it, finally it gets used on Leg 7!

Shocked that Leo & Alana got eliminated, I thought they were gonna make it but I knew they weren't going to as the confessionals, I saw Alana looking a tad angry & disappointed.

Phil announcing the Mega Leg should never been said to the teams. Let the teams strategize on their own and this should have been kept out as a surprise to the teams. Now, the alliance is going to cook out a storm helping again? I'm just hoping it crumbles so bad, It'll be fun to watch.

10/10. Stunning episode, great tasks, great scenery, subtle homage to S.13 and a full-production Pit Stop, well, the entire leg was a production with all the actors/stuntmen & women + the effects.
