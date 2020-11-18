Show content

This leg was certainly the better of the two legs broadcast tonight. I loved the Detour, I really need to see a Kazakhstani film one day, if their films are produced like the Detour was. I also loved the screaming from Eswar & Aparna, it was so random but also quite funny to watch!Also, Kaylynn & Haley's Speed Bump with them wearing beards was a total pisser! I also love how they were stopped in the street and asked about them by members of the public.Congratulations to them for making the Final 6! I wasn't convinced they would make it this far, so fantastic job girls if you're seeing this!I'm in agreement with the majority of viewers here today, in saying that Will & James now remind of Dave & Connor. They're getting quite annoying and almost borderline nasty? I do not understand this 'beef' between them and Leo & Alana? Plus, if you want to do some dirty, don't get someone else in your alliance to do it for you. Have the balls to actually do the move yourself and own the move that you make!I'm quite keen to see how theworks out next week! Plus,is always chaotic and fun for an episode's activities, so let's see how we go! I'm expecting a cross between S30's Zimbabwe legs & S6'S Hungary legs, so let's see how we go!