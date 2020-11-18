« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM

Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 09:42:55 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:03:21 PM
Wooo, I need some good Zinfandel after these two hours. :martini:


I'll buy!  :wine: Another AMAZING RACHEL NIGHT!
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 09:19:53 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 09:15:38 PM
Will and James managed to get Leo and Alana out of the Race without getting blood on their hands by having another team use the Yield
Dustin & Kandice would be proud.
Kaylynn & Haley are also the first-ever team, in the U.S. version at least, to use the U-Turn and Yield. I feel like they deserve at least "Slowdown Duchesses" title.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:03:21 PM
Wooo, I need some good Zinfandel after these two hours. :martini:

I see what you did there.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 PM
I wonder if we are going to have a leg mid-point during next week's mega leg, to just to fit in the 12-leg race structure to let us count the team racing average. :didimiss:

We do get one clear mid-point for the first mega leg in Hungary (the Internet Cafe)
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 09:51:18 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:43:05 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 09:19:53 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 09:15:38 PM
Will and James managed to get Leo and Alana out of the Race without getting blood on their hands by having another team use the Yield
Dustin & Kandice would be proud.
Kaylynn & Haley are also the first-ever team, in the U.S. version at least, to use the U-Turn and Yield. I feel like they deserve at least "Slowdown Duchesses" title.
Or "Silent Threat". Because they knocked out the target both times.  :cmas27
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:59:17 PM
Between the two legs, this was the crazier one.
The Detour was so intense. Such a spectacle on film.
This leg and the previous leg brought about resolution to Leo & Alana helping Kaylynn & Haley in Leg 2.
I do have to give credit to James for getting out his target without using his & Will's own Yield.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Yesterday at 09:44:56 PM
I wonder if we are going to have a leg mid-point during next week's mega leg, to just to fit in the 12-leg race structure to let us count the team racing average. :didimiss:

We do get one clear mid-point for the first mega leg in Hungary (the Internet Cafe)
I hope this helps, it's the spoilers thread:
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,34938.675.html
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:24:14 PM
This leg was certainly the better of the two legs broadcast tonight. I loved the Detour, I really need to see a Kazakhstani film one day, if their films are produced like the Detour was. I also loved the screaming from Eswar & Aparna, it was so random but also quite funny to watch!

Also, Kaylynn & Haley's Speed Bump with them wearing beards was a total pisser! I also love how they were stopped in the street and asked about them by members of the public.  :lol: :funny: Congratulations to them for making the Final 6! I wasn't convinced they would make it this far, so fantastic job girls if you're seeing this!  :2hearts:

I'm in agreement with the majority of viewers here today, in saying that Will & James now remind of Dave & Connor. They're getting quite annoying and almost borderline nasty? I do not understand this 'beef' between them and Leo & Alana?  Plus, if you want to do some dirty, don't get someone else in your alliance to do it for you. Have the balls to actually do the move yourself and own the move that you make! :res:

I'm quite keen to see how the
Show content
megaleg
works out next week! Plus,
Show content
India
is always chaotic and fun for an episode's activities, so let's see how we go! I'm expecting a cross between S30's Zimbabwe legs & S6'S Hungary legs, so let's see how we go! :)
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:29:14 AM
This leg was an amazing (no pun intended) return to Kazakhstan!

The speed was so fun, seeing
Show content
Kaylynn and Haley
have the beards the entire leg was so funny! :funny:

The Detour was so visually appealing, the movie set was fantastic to see!

Both Detour options were great as well, I loved the movie action one where teams had to perform a series of action moves. That side would have been so fun to do!

The second Detour option was a great fast-paced attention to detail task, which teams struggled in.

We finally get the Yield being used. :cheer:

The yurt making task was fun to watch, but I wish there was more to making the yurt. Like having teams put additional decorations.

Rating: 5/5
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:39:47 AM
This FOUR team alliance is starting to make me sick to my stomach.
They are indeed the best teams but they are excluding Eswar & Aparna at this point?

Maybe that's just the edit for us.
Gary & DeAngelo were one of my faves but now they're not so much anymore.
Still like them better than Will/James and Hung/Chee.

Anyways, the girls are seriously doing one EPIC race, can't help but cheer for them a lot.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:54:12 AM
So what was the point of the meat market? Seemed out of place unless something got cut out.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #86 on: Today at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #87 on: Today at 04:04:04 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

The meat market was also the site of one of the Detours in the first Kazkahstan visit in season 13. The building is similar what it did on S13 with signages are different as of today.
Last Edit: Today at 04:13:49 AM by claude_24hrs
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #88 on: Today at 12:28:44 PM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Today at 04:04:04 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

The meat market was also the site of one of the Detours in the first Kazkahstan visit in season 13. The building is similar what it did on S13 with signages are different as of today.

Ive been to this meat market and I would love to see them have a task here! Its actually a bigger market not just the meat section. Too bad they just used it as a clue spot.

I also agree with most people here, I hate seeing this alliance thing going on and the boyfriends are too manipulative, the act of persuading a non-alliance team to yield another team is too much to me. Even though I think the girls suck so bad in this race now I start to root for them, I just want this alliance to break asap
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #89 on: Today at 01:18:47 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 09:42:55 PM
I think the team should remember this iconic quote: "It's not The Amazing Friends, it's The Amazing Race."

Pretty sure this is a drag race reference aha
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:20:14 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

Yeah it just seemed weird to have it as the last thing before the pit stop. I feel like typically that would be a first clue of the leg sort of thing.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #91 on: Today at 01:26:20 PM
Quote from: redwings8831 on Today at 01:20:14 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 03:15:20 AM
The meat market was merely the location of the next clue, nothing more.

Yeah it just seemed weird to have it as the last thing before the pit stop. I feel like typically that would be a first clue of the leg sort of thing.

This does happen like when teams got a clue at a hotel after the TAR 30 Prague Roadblock or finding the clue under the plane after the TAR 17 Seoul Detour. More often than not, it's edited out.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #92 on: Today at 05:28:56 PM
Always take that phone call, no matter where you are or what you're doing: it could be your agent with another gig.  :0328:
