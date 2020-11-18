« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM

Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #75 on: Today at 09:42:55 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:03:21 PM
Wooo, I need some good Zinfandel after these two hours. :martini:


I'll buy!  :wine: Another AMAZING RACHEL NIGHT!
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #76 on: Today at 09:43:05 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 09:19:53 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 09:15:38 PM
Will and James managed to get Leo and Alana out of the Race without getting blood on their hands by having another team use the Yield
Dustin & Kandice would be proud.
Kaylynn & Haley are also the first-ever team, in the U.S. version at least, to use the U-Turn and Yield. I feel like they deserve at least "Slowdown Duchesses" title.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #77 on: Today at 09:43:50 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:03:21 PM
Wooo, I need some good Zinfandel after these two hours. :martini:

I see what you did there.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #78 on: Today at 09:44:56 PM
I wonder if we are going to have a leg mid-point during next week's mega leg, to just to fit in the 12-leg race structure to let us count the team racing average. :didimiss:

We do get one clear mid-point for the first mega leg in Hungary (the Internet Cafe)
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #79 on: Today at 09:51:18 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:43:05 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 09:19:53 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 09:15:38 PM
Will and James managed to get Leo and Alana out of the Race without getting blood on their hands by having another team use the Yield
Dustin & Kandice would be proud.
Kaylynn & Haley are also the first-ever team, in the U.S. version at least, to use the U-Turn and Yield. I feel like they deserve at least "Slowdown Duchesses" title.
Or "Silent Threat". Because they knocked out the target both times.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:59:17 PM
Between the two legs, this was the crazier one.
The Detour was so intense. Such a spectacle on film.
This leg and the previous leg brought about resolution to Leo & Alana helping Kaylynn & Haley in Leg 2.
I do have to give credit to James for getting out his target without using his & Will's own Yield.
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #81 on: Today at 10:09:48 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 09:44:56 PM
I wonder if we are going to have a leg mid-point during next week's mega leg, to just to fit in the 12-leg race structure to let us count the team racing average. :didimiss:

We do get one clear mid-point for the first mega leg in Hungary (the Internet Cafe)
I hope this helps, it's the spoilers thread:
https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,34938.675.html
Re: TAR 32 EP 7 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 11/18/20 9-10PM
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:24:14 PM
This leg was certainly the better of the two legs broadcast tonight. I loved the Detour, I really need to see a Kazakhstani film one day, if their films are produced like the Detour was. I also loved the screaming from Eswar & Aparna, it was so random but also quite funny to watch!

Also, Kaylynn & Haley's Speed Bump with them wearing beards was a total pisser! I also love how they were stopped in the street and asked about them by members of the public.  :lol: :funny: Congratulations to them for making the Final 6! I wasn't convinced they would make it this far, so fantastic job girls if you're seeing this!  :2hearts:

I'm in agreement with the majority of viewers here today, in saying that Will & James now remind of Dave & Connor. They're getting quite annoying and almost borderline nasty? I do not understand this 'beef' between them and Leo & Alana?  Plus, if you want to do some dirty, don't get someone else in your alliance to do it for you. Have the balls to actually do the move yourself and own the move that you make! :res:

I'm quite keen to see how the
Show content
megaleg
works out next week! Plus,
Show content
India
is always chaotic and fun for an episode's activities, so let's see how we go! I'm expecting a cross between S30's Zimbabwe legs & S6'S Hungary legs, so let's see how we go! :)
