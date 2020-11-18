Quote

"It's for a million dollars, not for best friends. It's not the Amazing Best Friend Race" *Plant those seeds*

Out of all the countries, visited this season (per the spoilers),this was the one that I was most looking forward to. Winter Central Asian Leg!Loved the scenery, it's definitely now part of the list of countries that I will be visiting in the future.Per people that I know, the country is such an underrated destination.Loved the Detours, It was well balanced. One side, a physical one doing stunts, I think there is like a sequence, timing and coordination needed and the other purely on just attention to details observing fight scenes. Amidst all the chaos, the elements, tired, it was hard. The Yurt interior design was also a nice difficult task for those who are not keen to attention to detail.It somehow reminded me of S.25 Detour in Copenhagen, the Parklet.The Meat Market, was a bit pedestrian as there was no task. I'm aware that this somehow pays homage to the S.13 visit to the same place but I wish there was some sort of small task involved here.Hung & Chee, again, making a mistake helping the leeches, DeAngelo & Gary pointing the sheep's head.Wake-up Hung & Chee! It's high time to dump the alliance! You guys are smart enough to do this.Eswar & Aparna overdoing the Stunt Detour with her excessive forced shouting. It was fun to watch and very funny.Will & James get the team that they have been gunning for since Leg 3 by using Kaylynn & Haley as the pawn to do their "masterplan" to get Leo & Alana with of course the much needed help from the suck-ups/push-overs, Riley & Maddisson.Much like the same strategy that Leo & Jamal did in S.31 Laos leg. But they could have done it themselves.It would have been legendary right? Riley & Maddisson. Will & James should have used their Yield, after all, Leo & Alana would not know that they did it until the episode airs eh?Are you serious? Somebody give them a mirror.Haley & Kaylynn, these girls again scraped through by the skin of their teeth again.How much luck did this girls bring? They have 9 lives. Glad they used the Yield on Leo & Alana.I found it had to be done as payback to Leo & Alana.Glad the Yield has been used. Finally, after all the hype and promotion of it, finally it gets used on Leg 7!Shocked that Leo & Alana got eliminated, I thought they were gonna make it but I knew they weren't going to as the confessionals, I saw Alana looking a tad angry & disappointed.Phil announcing the Mega Leg should never been said to the teams. Let the teams strategize on their own and this should have been kept out as a surprise to the teams. Now, the alliance is going to cook out a storm helping again? I'm just hoping it crumbles so bad, It'll be fun to watch.10/10. Stunning episode, great tasks, great scenery, subtle homage to S.13 and a full-production Pit Stop, well, the entire leg was a production with all the actors/stuntmen & women + the effects.