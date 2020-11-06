« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR32 Ratings  (Read 6879 times)

Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #50 on: November 06, 2020, 11:46:08 AM »
Thanks gamer.

It was not a good decision for sure.

I understand the News Team wanting to have the 10 PM hour.

Perhaps CBS was concerned that the 9PM episode was at high risk of interupptions, hence the rerun instead. Could have been a PROTECTIVE move for Ep 5.

In any case, hpefully next week will go smoothly!
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #51 on: November 12, 2020, 04:22:33 PM »
Episode 5 was 0.7 once again. A big drop from 4.03 to 3.72 :(

A lot of people have been commenting on social media that the show didn't record for them for some reason, so the DVR +7 may not be spectacular this week.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #52 on: November 12, 2020, 05:12:41 PM »
The consistency of the .7 demo in this environment is really promising given all the options people have and all the production issues for scripted and non-scripted programming alike due to the pandemic.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #53 on: November 15, 2020, 09:22:58 PM »
Checked last week's ratings for CBS and surprisingly, TAR is actually CBS's third highest rated show of the week. It's tied with the NCIS Los Angeles premiere for being the second most watched show for the network demo-wise (0.7).

We'll have to see how this week goes.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #54 on: November 15, 2020, 10:11:47 PM »
I keep seeing that CBS isn't in certain areas of the US. Is that true?
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #55 on: November 16, 2020, 04:23:45 PM »
Quote from: smiley on November 15, 2020, 10:11:47 PM
I keep seeing that CBS isn't in certain areas of the US. Is that true?

I wouldn't be too surprised. For a while, 15 or 20 years back, San Francisco had 2 ABC stations and no NBC station until one of the ABC stations switched to NBC. However, this list at Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_television_markets has CBS with an affiliate in each of the top 200 US markets, so that's pretty much everywhere. There are probably remote areas with no over the air signals, but most people use cable, satellite and streaming services, so CBS is really available everywhere if you want it.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #56 on: November 19, 2020, 10:14:43 AM »
A new low. TAR was 3rd in its timeslot for the 8 PM episode (0.7 with 3.72 million viewers, exactly on par with last week), but at 9 PM it just sunk to a 0.5 with barely over 3 million viewers.

This is the lowest rated episode in TAR history. The FOX block of Masked Singer-See Your Voice and NBC's Chicago shows just crushed us.

Really discouraging, not gonna lie. But I'm sure I'll be corrected once more about how its about DVR, etc. etc. etc. :)

Source: http://www.showbuzzdaily.com/articles/the-sked-wednesday-network-scorecard-11-18-2020.html
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #57 on: November 19, 2020, 11:49:57 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on November 19, 2020, 10:14:43 AM
A new low. TAR was 3rd in its timeslot for the 8 PM episode (0.7 with 3.72 million viewers, exactly on par with last week), but at 9 PM it just sunk to a 0.5 with barely over 3 million viewers.

This is the lowest rated episode in TAR history. The FOX block of Masked Singer-See Your Voice and NBC's Chicago shows just crushed us.

Really discouraging, not gonna lie. But I'm sure I'll be corrected once more about how its about DVR, etc. etc. etc. :)

Source: http://www.showbuzzdaily.com/articles/the-sked-wednesday-network-scorecard-11-18-2020.html

I actually do have a correction, but it's not about DVR numbers or whatever. The, umm, 8pm episode was actually at a 0.6... not a 0.7 💀 Soo, yeah

EDIT: Looks like we adjusted up to 0.7/0.6 at least! Yay?!
« Last Edit: November 19, 2020, 06:51:32 PM by OMGitsGARRET »
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #58 on: November 22, 2020, 11:31:44 AM »
No one has mentioned this yet, so I think it needs to be said. Ratings all across television are down since March. I'm sure everyone understands why. People aren't focusing as much lately on watching television. Being up against election coverage for a number of episodes will not help raw numbers either. What's important is how the show does compared to those in its time-slot, and other shows across the networks for the week.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #59 on: November 27, 2020, 07:00:12 PM »
A very heavy part of it is the competition being absent (NBC's Chicago + FOX's Masked Singer), but TAR won the night for CBS this week  :conf: It's not great objectively, but it's a good thing it won the night for sure.

0.6 for both episodes, with 3.94 million viewers moving down to 3.56 million viewers for the second half.

Source: https://deadline.com/2020/11/the-amazing-race-tv-ratings-snl-thanksgiving-wednesday-1234622335/
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #60 on: November 27, 2020, 07:41:28 PM »
Thanksgiving eve, and lots of viewers engaged in holiday things even if they shouldnt have been traveling. Live plus the seven adjustments should be larger than normal.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #61 on: November 28, 2020, 01:52:35 AM »
Ratings are expected to be low on Wednesday night for Holiday travel.  It used to be considered dead air time, and almost no one broadcast anything new (unless the show was already cancelled and the network was just using up episodes that they already had in the can).  But once stores started opening on Thanksgiving, or even midnight for Black Friday, networks would start airing some programming as ad buyers would pay premium dollars for national based sale pros to drive people into the store.  TAR did solid and probably earned more ad dollars this week than a normal week.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #62 on: November 28, 2020, 01:55:07 AM »
Quote from: smiley on November 15, 2020, 10:11:47 PM
I keep seeing that CBS isn't in certain areas of the US. Is that true?
Yes, currently CBS reaches over the air 93% of the nations population.  Back ten years ago it was 99%.  This decline is true of all broadcasters.  Though the CW has even less coverage I think its currently at 87%.  Those percentages of course don't account for online viewing options.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #63 on: November 30, 2020, 04:32:45 PM »
Final ratings for last Wednesday's double episodes in India have just come in. 0.6/0.6 in the key adults 18-49 demo and 4.20m/3.80m in total viewers. That first India episode at 4.20m is actually a SEASON HIGH in total viewers.

In fact, that first Amazing Race episode at 8pm adjusted up from the preliminary ratings in the demos of adults 18-34 by +0.1, adults 25-54 by +0.1, AND overall viewers by almost ~300k... yet it unfortunately didn't adjust up in adults 18-49, which is the key demo. It's the first episode this season to only get a 0.6 at 8pm.

An episode earlier in the season that literally got around ~1m viewers LESS than last Wednesday's episode still got a 0.7, but yet the highest viewed episode of the season only got a 0.6. That's very... strange. So basically we have very good news with having a season high in total viewers... but kinda bad news that we're as low as a 0.6 in adults 18-49 at 8pm, especially on an episode that was our highest rated in total viewers.

So not sure how to feel about that, these ratings results are really strange. 

SOURCES:
http://www.showbuzzdaily.com/articles/the-sked-wednesday-network-scorecard-11-25-2020.html
http://www.showbuzzdaily.com/articles/showbuzzdailys-top-150-wednesday-cable-originals-network-finals-11-25-2020.html
« Last Edit: November 30, 2020, 04:40:01 PM by OMGitsGARRET »
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #64 on: November 30, 2020, 09:31:18 PM »
Thanksgiving Eve does explain a lot. In past seasons, that week would have been skipped. But television scheduling is simply insane due to the pandemic, especially when you consider a regular season NFL will air on NBC on a late Wednesday afternoon in December.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #65 on: December 02, 2020, 10:35:13 AM »
This week is the Masked Singers Finale right? We might not do well against that either...
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #66 on: December 02, 2020, 11:02:55 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 02, 2020, 10:35:13 AM
This week is the Masked Singers Finale right? We might not do well against that either...

No, the finale is on December 16th. There is a two hour episode tonight though, where they are cutting the field from six to three.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #67 on: December 04, 2020, 04:10:38 PM »
Good news!

We hit another SEASON HIGH in total viewership this past episode with over 4.3 million people tuning in live. We also rose from three episodes in a row at a 0.6 back up to a 0.7 in the key adults 18-49 demo, matching our season high we hit for the first six episodes in a row there.

Though it's not anywhere near what FOX's The Masked Singer or even NBC's Christmas Tree Lighting Special did, it's still good to see that we are setting new season highs in total viewers, and back to tying current season highs in the demo.

Let's hope our final two episodes can keep up the momentum and stay above 4 million viewers and a 0.7 demo, and maybe even grow to hit over 4.5 million viewers and a 0.8 demo!

SOURCE:
http://www.showbuzzdaily.com/articles/showbuzzdailys-top-150-wednesday-cable-originals-network-finals-12-2-2020.html
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #68 on: December 11, 2020, 06:54:11 AM »
So CBS took the night! But TAR was 3rd? Good news or bad lol?

http://www.thefutoncritic.com/ratings/2020/12/10/wednesdays-broadcast-ratings-


CBS (4.060 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the most-watched network with its trio of "The Amazing Race 32" (4.027 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "SEAL Team" (4.342 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "S.W.A.T." (3.809 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7).
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #69 on: December 11, 2020, 05:59:50 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 11, 2020, 06:54:11 AM
So CBS took the night! But TAR was 3rd? Good news or bad lol?

http://www.thefutoncritic.com/ratings/2020/12/10/wednesdays-broadcast-ratings-


CBS (4.060 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the most-watched network with its trio of "The Amazing Race 32" (4.027 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "SEAL Team" (4.342 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "S.W.A.T." (3.809 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7).

It's pretty good! Honestly, just staying above 4m+ viewers and a 0.7 demo is good enough. The couple things of note were: The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC tied TAR's demo with a 0.7 as well, which isn't a bad thing for TAR per say, but moreso a really good thing for GCLF. That show is super cheap to make and doing that high ratings to tie TAR with? That's really impressive on their part and may slightly have TAR not look us impressive. But still, sticking to a 0.7 is good enough. The other thing to note is that SEAL Team, which aired right after TAR, actually had about 300k MORE viewers than TAR did, but a lower demo at 0.6. So basically, TAR had the younger audience (which ad buyers love) but SEAL Team had more viewers (though they were a lot older). This, once again, is not bad for TAR per say, but it just makes SEAL Team look a LOT better by comparison that it was able to grow 300k+ viewers from it's lead-in.

So basically, the story of the night is, TAR did decently good. It doesn't look bad. Though some of it's competition/other shows that came after it, all look really good (or maybe even slightly better) by comparison as well.

For our finale, let's just hope we stick with over 4m+ viewers and hold that 0.7 demo. Like I said last week, if we somehow get to over 4.5m+ viewers and 0.8 demo for the finale, then that'll be even better and I'm sure CBS would be really happy with that. Though with the reception from a lot of the fans from this most recent episode, let's just hope ratings don't crash for this finale instead.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #70 on: December 12, 2020, 05:37:37 PM »
Survivor and Big Brother do appear to be doing better overall. So something for The Amazing Race to consider - let's go back to the roots! But I am glad with the rise in viewers of the last couple of legs and also notice the DVR ratings +7 days are pushing us to 5.5M which isn't too bad. Remaining hopeful, but not sure we are likely to see a return to two seasons airing a year?
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #71 on: December 12, 2020, 08:33:46 PM »
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on December 12, 2020, 05:37:37 PM
Remaining hopeful, but not sure we are likely to see a return to two seasons airing a year?

We will not return to two season airing in a year, we will be lucky if TAR will not get cancelled. TAR will stay mid-season replacement airing once every 1/1.5 year at best.
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:18:49 AM »
Despite being up against the Masked Singer finale, TAR32 had a 0.8 with 4.32 million viewers, the highest of the season! Assuming it doesn't adjust down this is the FIRST time since TAR19 where the finale is the highest rated and most viewed episode of the season. Also the most viewers tuning in to a TAR finale since TAR28.

Source: http://www.showbuzzdaily.com/articles/the-sked-wednesday-network-scorecard-12-16-2020.html
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:39 AM by gamerfan09 »
