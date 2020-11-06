Final ratings for last Wednesday's double episodes in India have just come in. 0.6/0.6 in the key adults 18-49 demo and 4.20m/3.80m in total viewers. That first India episode at 4.20m is actually a SEASON HIGH in total viewers.In fact, that first Amazing Race episode at 8pm adjusted up from the preliminary ratings in the demos of adults 18-34 by +0.1, adults 25-54 by +0.1, AND overall viewers by almost ~300k... yet it unfortunately didn't adjust up in adults 18-49, which is the key demo. It's the first episode this season to only get a 0.6 at 8pm.An episode earlier in the season that literally got around ~1m viewers LESS than last Wednesday's episode still got a 0.7, but yet the highest viewed episode of the season only got a 0.6. That's very... strange. So basically we have very good news with having a season high in total viewers... but kinda bad news that we're as low as a 0.6 in adults 18-49 at 8pm, especially on an episode that was our highest rated in total viewers.So not sure how to feel about that, these ratings results are really strange.SOURCES: