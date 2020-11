I keep seeing that CBS isn't in certain areas of the US. Is that true?



I wouldn't be too surprised. For a while, 15 or 20 years back, San Francisco had 2 ABC stations and no NBC station until one of the ABC stations switched to NBC. However, this list at Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_television_markets has CBS with an affiliate in each of the top 200 US markets, so that's pretty much everywhere. There are probably remote areas with no over the air signals, but most people use cable, satellite and streaming services, so CBS is really available everywhere if you want it.