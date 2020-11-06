Ratings are expected to be low on Wednesday night for Holiday travel. It used to be considered dead air time, and almost no one broadcast anything new (unless the show was already cancelled and the network was just using up episodes that they already had in the can). But once stores started opening on Thanksgiving, or even midnight for Black Friday, networks would start airing some programming as ad buyers would pay premium dollars for national based sale pros to drive people into the store. TAR did solid and probably earned more ad dollars this week than a normal week.