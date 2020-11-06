So CBS took the night! But TAR was 3rd? Good news or bad lol?



CBS (4.060 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the most-watched network with its trio of "The Amazing Race 32" (4.027 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "SEAL Team" (4.342 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "S.W.A.T." (3.809 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7).



It's pretty good! Honestly, just staying above 4m+ viewers and a 0.7 demo is good enough. The couple things of note were: The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC tied TAR's demo with a 0.7 as well, which isn't a bad thing for TAR per say, but moreso a really good thing for GCLF. That show is super cheap to make and doing that high ratings to tie TAR with? That's really impressive on their part and may slightly have TAR not look us impressive. But still, sticking to a 0.7 is good enough. The other thing to note is that SEAL Team, which aired right after TAR, actually had about 300k MORE viewers than TAR did, but a lower demo at 0.6. So basically, TAR had the younger audience (which ad buyers love) but SEAL Team had more viewers (though they were a lot older). This, once again, is not bad for TAR per say, but it just makes SEAL Team look a LOT better by comparison that it was able to grow 300k+ viewers from it's lead-in.So basically, the story of the night is, TAR did decently good. It doesn't look bad. Though some of it's competition/other shows that came after it, all look really good (or maybe even slightly better) by comparison as well.For our finale, let's just hope we stick with over 4m+ viewers and hold that 0.7 demo. Like I said last week, if we somehow get to over 4.5m+ viewers and 0.8 demo for the finale, then that'll be even better and I'm sure CBS would be really happy with that. Though with the reception from a lot of the fans from this most recent episode, let's just hope ratings don't crash for this finale instead.