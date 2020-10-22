« previous next »
TAR32 Ratings

Where do we go to see the +7 day ratings for episodes? Would be interesting to see how much of an uptake we got on those ratings, as 3.58 seems remarkably low. I guess we should be telling everyone on here to go onto the CBS website and view, view, view those episodes on repeat and keep sharing online!
Quote from: GMR 602 on October 22, 2020, 10:48:00 PM
They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine

...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond, period... yet, at least.
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on October 22, 2020, 11:21:23 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on October 22, 2020, 10:48:00 PM
They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine

...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond, period... yet, at least.

Exactly. I understand that Live+3 and Live+7 are very important. But to say overnight ratings are irrelevant and pointless is an act of sheer folly.

Delayed numbers are not guarantees that the show will be fine. What if the delayed numbers aren't that great either?

As is, this is the lowest rated season in the show's entire lifespan by quite a margin. Furthermore, despite the fact that the World Series was on last night, Big Brother was the second highest rated show of the night with a 1.0 and 4.2 million viewers. Immediately after Big Brother ended, the numbers sank by a near million and 0.3 points.

This is not good.

That said, the true test will be November. Whether it continues going down even when more TV is coming back is the big question.
Maybe this will help those of you think overnight des/fast nationals have any significance now.

From TVLands post about fast nationals rationals for the five broadcast services:
Quote

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a shows overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Not a doctor.

Keep in mind  it isnt until live plus 7 and live plus 30, that services know how many eyeballs did watch on a delayed basis, or away from home..Those are the numbers that really count. And with the vast number of programming sources,  the live plus same day numbers arent going to reach 10 million/week.
Okay, look.
You're saying "here's proof overnight ratings hold no value," meanwhile the source you cite merely states "overnight ratings don't reflect everything".
Of course they don't. It's simply naive to ignore this massive red flag by saying "oh it'll turn orange with +7".

I also cannot wait to see the +whatever ratings for our premiere episode, but I'm not expecting an eighth wonder of the world.
For heaven's sake.

We should stay about 0.6 or above to hold steady.

For those of you whining CBS doesn't care? Get over it.  :groan:

CBS gave us OUR BEST TIME SLOT EVER  (wed at 8pm) starting next week.

There are MULTIPLE commercials running including during high cost times.

They are running the episodes on MANY platforms.

They have made the show available from midnight of the day for FREE on the CBS site itself.


They have re-invested in merchandize .

Doesn't care? Hah!! 


Instead of whining maybe go share on your own platforms some excitement. Repost the promos and publicity stiuff on FB and twitter and IG. Use stories.

PROMOTE the show yourselves . Be a POSITIVE help not a whiner.


Quote from: georgiapeach on October 23, 2020, 10:59:34 AM
For heaven's sake.

We should stay about 0.6 or above to hold steady.

For those of you whining CBS doesn't care? Get over it.  :groan:

CBS gave us OUR BEST TIME SLOT EVER  (wed at 8pm) starting next week.

There are MULTIPLE commercials running including during high cost times.

They are running the episodes on MANY platforms.

They have made the show available from midnight of the day for FREE on the CBS site itself.


They have re-invested in merchandize .

Doesn't care? Hah!! 


Instead of whining maybe go share on your own platforms some excitement. Repost the promos and publicity stiuff on FB and twitter and IG. Use stories.

PROMOTE the show yourselves . Be a POSITIVE help not a whiner.


Very well said Peach. I think re-investing in merchandise is huge, as it's all brand new merch,, and there hasn't been anything on the CBS store in at least 18 months. That costs a fair amount of money to get set up. I ordered a mug and a face mask.

If you want to support the show and don't have a Nielsen box, watch it on CBS.com (where they can easily track your viewership), buy merch from the store, and tweet a few times during the episode with #AmazingRace. Nielsen monitors and releases twitter data now to show which shows are trending. Griping about it here doesn't accomplish anything.
Thank you for that heads up, I too have been desperately waiting to buy my #TAR merchandise since forever. So glad I can buy a pitstop sherpa blanket now  :2hearts:
TAR's first episode ranked second in Canada in+7 viewers (1.715 million viewers), and beat all 3 Big Brother episodes. Only if American viewing habits were like Canadians ...
Preliminary ratings in - TAR actually got more viewers moving to 8 PM (got all the way up to 4 million), but we're still "steady" at 0.7. In terms of raw viewers, TAR is actually the 3rd most viewed show of the night in terms of raw viewers, but it lags behind because other shows performed better despite having less of a base. So TAR actually got more viewers than Big Brother, but Big Brother got more 18-49ers which is the more important thing and rating.

TL;DR for CBS - TAR got the boomers, Big Brother got the zoomers.

Source: https://www.spoilertv.com/2020/10/ratings-for-wednesday-28th-october-2020.html

Wonder when DVR ratings drop.
Getting over 4 million+ viewers is great for Amazing Race, especially considering it beat Big Brother's viewership. Unfortunately though, yeah, Amazing Race skews much older than Big Brother and a bunch of other shows, so despite having more viewers, we're still at just a 0.7 demo.

Being at the earlier hour + having some potential Big Brother finale pre-tune, I think this is likely going to be one of highest, if not, the one highest rated episode all season long. I think, especially with Big Brother done now, chances are we might be going downhill from here.

I think what is most concerning is the fact that, the night before, on Tuesday; CBS aired a Price Is Right primetime special which got OVER 5 million viewers and a 0.8 demo (!!!). If a show like Price Is Right, which is much cheaper to produce than Amazing Race, is getting that much higher viewership/a better demo, then that's simply just... yikes. It's a very bad look for Amazing Race.

So basically... in my opinion, we're not doing exceptionally well. But we're not doing awful either. These types of ratings aren't going to suddenly make CBS want to do two seasons a year again. But if we stick to 0.7s, or at minimum 0.6's, throughout the rest of the season, it could hopefully be just enough to get by. Anything lower than that though, and I would start to worry. So basically, in other words, SPREAD THE WORD and try to WATCH LIVE!  :tup:
That's good. I saw A LOT of comments last yesterday from people who were unaware and tuned in at 9 to find it was over. So I expected the ratings to suffer again.
Quote from: Maanca on October 29, 2020, 04:11:30 PM
That's good. I saw A LOT of comments last yesterday from people who were unaware and tuned in at 9 to find it was over. So I expected the ratings to suffer again.

Well let's hope the surge of viewers are also conversely not from viewers expecting to see Big Brother at 8 PM lol
COMPLICATED by the fact that this weekend daylight saving time ends. So Clocks will be turned back an hour. Sat night.

Making TAR start an hour later.
Over here in Australia, Leg 1 (Trinidad & Tobago) aired on Channel Seven at 10pm last night.

The ratings was only 127,000 viewers, but what do they expect when they put the show on late at night? :res:  :groan:. People who are committed fans would of watched the show already and a "family" show should not be aired at 10:06pm-11:07pm at night!

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/10/gogglebox-wraps-multichannels-push-seven-to-a-win.html
Quote from: BourkieBoy on October 29, 2020, 09:10:34 PM
Over here in Australia, Leg 1 (Trinidad & Tobago) aired on Channel Seven at 10pm last night.

The ratings was only 127,000 viewers, but what do they expect when they put the show on late at night? :res:  :groan:. People who are committed fans would of watched the show already and a "family" show should not be aired at 10:06pm-11:07pm at night!

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/10/gogglebox-wraps-multichannels-push-seven-to-a-win.html

Plus if you are already a serious fan you have found other ways to watch.

If we are going to do this there cannot be a delay. It needs to air in real time  based on US showings...as in the SAME DAY.
No data present for the premiere, but apparently TAR32 Leg 2 was CBS's highest gainer for DVR ratings for that week. From a 0.7 with 3.3 million viewers to a 1.1 with 4.93 million viewers.

Here's hoping it somehow remains steady if we can't go up. Might be enough to keep the show in limbo for a season post-COVID.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/the-conners-tops-7-day-ratings-gains-for-week-5
« Reply #44 on: November 04, 2020, 06:19:52 AM »
Additionally, just some additional Live ratings analysis, this week will be a big factor. Almost all of broadcast TV returns this week. Tonight's numbers for the two hours should be an indicator of how the show might fare moving forward.
Quote from: gamerfan09 on November 04, 2020, 06:19:52 AM
Additionally, just some additional Live ratings analysis, this week will be a big factor. Almost all of broadcast TV returns this week. Tonight's numbers for the two hours should be an indicator of how the show might fare moving forward.

What are we up against?
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 04, 2020, 10:27:20 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on November 04, 2020, 06:19:52 AM
Additionally, just some additional Live ratings analysis, this week will be a big factor. Almost all of broadcast TV returns this week. Tonight's numbers for the two hours should be an indicator of how the show might fare moving forward.

What are we up against?
On ABC we have new episodes of The Goldbergs/American Houswife/The Conners/Blackish. Then there's also The Masked Singer and American Ninja Warrior. It's gonna be tough...
I'm not expecting great ratings with the election going on this week. Predicting a 0.6.
.7 according to show buzz daily
Here to sum up this week's ratings.

TAR32 Episode 4 was steady at a 0.7 with 4.03 million viewers. It finished 3rd in its timeslot.

Now here's the interesting thing. Immediately after Episode 4, the SWAT rerun sank hard to a 0.3 with 1.64 million viewers. The fact that the timeslot after immediately just PLUMMETED speaks a lot of how CBS fumbled this. More than 2 million viewers dropped, just like that, and never came back, even when it was actual Election coverage already. CBS actually finished dead last out of all the News Specials. Essentially what I'm getting at here is I hope we remain steady or improve throughout the season, scheduling shenanigans be damned.

I've been checking ratings this week with broadcast TV returning, and TAR is actually on the upper end of TV shows that aired this week. That 0.7 is even more impressive considering that TAR was up against season premieres of ABC family sitcoms and The Masked Singer, which is currently the #1 show on broadcast.

Keep hope alive, maybe this show will get a Non Elimination Leg after all  :conf:

Source: https://www.spoilertv.com/2020/11/ratings-for-wednesday-4th-november-2020.html
