TAR32 Ratings

Kiwi Jay

Re: TAR32 Ratings
October 22, 2020, 11:13:08 PM
Where do we go to see the +7 day ratings for episodes? Would be interesting to see how much of an uptake we got on those ratings, as 3.58 seems remarkably low. I guess we should be telling everyone on here to go onto the CBS website and view, view, view those episodes on repeat and keep sharing online!
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR32 Ratings
October 22, 2020, 11:21:23 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on October 22, 2020, 10:48:00 PM
They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine

...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond, period... yet, at least.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR32 Ratings
October 23, 2020, 03:52:04 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on October 22, 2020, 11:21:23 PM
Quote from: GMR 602 on October 22, 2020, 10:48:00 PM
They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine

...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond, period... yet, at least.

Exactly. I understand that Live+3 and Live+7 are very important. But to say overnight ratings are irrelevant and pointless is an act of sheer folly.

Delayed numbers are not guarantees that the show will be fine. What if the delayed numbers aren't that great either?

As is, this is the lowest rated season in the show's entire lifespan by quite a margin. Furthermore, despite the fact that the World Series was on last night, Big Brother was the second highest rated show of the night with a 1.0 and 4.2 million viewers. Immediately after Big Brother ended, the numbers sank by a near million and 0.3 points.

This is not good.

That said, the true test will be November. Whether it continues going down even when more TV is coming back is the big question.
theschnauzers

Re: TAR32 Ratings
October 23, 2020, 04:49:36 AM
Maybe this will help those of you think overnight des/fast nationals have any significance now.

From TVLands post about fast nationals rationals for the five broadcast services:
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a shows overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Not a doctor.

Keep in mind  it isnt until live plus 7 and live plus 30, that services know how many eyeballs did watch on a delayed basis, or away from home..Those are the numbers that really count. And with the vast number of programming sources,  the live plus same day numbers arent going to reach 10 million/week.
Marionete

Re: TAR32 Ratings
October 23, 2020, 05:49:09 AM
Okay, look.
You're saying "here's proof overnight ratings hold no value," meanwhile the source you cite merely states "overnight ratings don't reflect everything".
Of course they don't. It's simply naive to ignore this massive red flag by saying "oh it'll turn orange with +7".

I also cannot wait to see the +whatever ratings for our premiere episode, but I'm not expecting an eighth wonder of the world.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR32 Ratings
October 23, 2020, 10:59:34 AM
For heaven's sake.

We should stay about 0.6 or above to hold steady.

For those of you whining CBS doesn't care? Get over it.  :groan:

CBS gave us OUR BEST TIME SLOT EVER  (wed at 8pm) starting next week.

There are MULTIPLE commercials running including during high cost times.

They are running the episodes on MANY platforms.

They have made the show available from midnight of the day for FREE on the CBS site itself.


They have re-invested in merchandize .

Doesn't care? Hah!! 


Instead of whining maybe go share on your own platforms some excitement. Repost the promos and publicity stiuff on FB and twitter and IG. Use stories.

PROMOTE the show yourselves . Be a POSITIVE help not a whiner.


 :ghug:
TheRabbi

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Yesterday at 11:14:51 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 23, 2020, 10:59:34 AM
For heaven's sake.

We should stay about 0.6 or above to hold steady.

For those of you whining CBS doesn't care? Get over it.  :groan:

CBS gave us OUR BEST TIME SLOT EVER  (wed at 8pm) starting next week.

There are MULTIPLE commercials running including during high cost times.

They are running the episodes on MANY platforms.

They have made the show available from midnight of the day for FREE on the CBS site itself.


They have re-invested in merchandize .

Doesn't care? Hah!! 


Instead of whining maybe go share on your own platforms some excitement. Repost the promos and publicity stiuff on FB and twitter and IG. Use stories.

PROMOTE the show yourselves . Be a POSITIVE help not a whiner.


 :ghug:

Very well said Peach. I think re-investing in merchandise is huge, as it's all brand new merch,, and there hasn't been anything on the CBS store in at least 18 months. That costs a fair amount of money to get set up. I ordered a mug and a face mask.

If you want to support the show and don't have a Nielsen box, watch it on CBS.com (where they can easily track your viewership), buy merch from the store, and tweet a few times during the episode with #AmazingRace. Nielsen monitors and releases twitter data now to show which shows are trending. Griping about it here doesn't accomplish anything.
ovalorange

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Today at 02:37:56 AM
Thank you for that heads up, I too have been desperately waiting to buy my #TAR merchandise since forever. So glad I can buy a pitstop sherpa blanket now  :2hearts:
