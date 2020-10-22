Quote from: GMR 602 on October 22, 2020, 10:48:00 PM They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine



...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond, period... yet, at least.



Exactly. I understand that Live+3 and Live+7 are very important. But to say overnight ratings are irrelevant and pointless is an act of sheer folly.Delayed numbers are not guarantees that the show will be fine. What if the delayed numbers aren't that great either?As is, this is the lowest rated season in the show's entire lifespan by quite a margin. Furthermore, despite the fact that the World Series was on last night, Big Brother was the second highest rated show of the night with a 1.0 and 4.2 million viewers. Immediately after Big Brother ended, the numbers sank by a near million and 0.3 points.This is not good.That said, the true test will be November. Whether it continues going down even when more TV is coming back is the big question.