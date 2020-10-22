For heaven's sake.
We should stay about 0.6 or above to hold steady.
For those of you whining CBS doesn't care? Get over it.
CBS gave us OUR BEST TIME SLOT EVER (wed at 8pm) starting next week.
There are MULTIPLE commercials running including during high cost times.
They are running the episodes on MANY platforms.
They have made the show available from midnight of the day for FREE on the CBS site itself.
They have re-invested in merchandize .
Doesn't care? Hah!!
Instead of whining maybe go share on your own platforms some excitement. Repost the promos and publicity stiuff on FB and twitter and IG. Use stories.
PROMOTE the show yourselves . Be a POSITIVE help not a whiner.