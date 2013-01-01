« previous next »
TAR32 Ratings

Where do we go to see the +7 day ratings for episodes? Would be interesting to see how much of an uptake we got on those ratings, as 3.58 seems remarkably low. I guess we should be telling everyone on here to go onto the CBS website and view, view, view those episodes on repeat and keep sharing online!
They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine

...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond, period... yet, at least.
They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine

...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond, period... yet, at least.

Exactly. I understand that Live+3 and Live+7 are very important. But to say overnight ratings are irrelevant and pointless is an act of sheer folly.

Delayed numbers are not guarantees that the show will be fine. What if the delayed numbers aren't that great either?

As is, this is the lowest rated season in the show's entire lifespan by quite a margin. Furthermore, despite the fact that the World Series was on last night, Big Brother was the second highest rated show of the night with a 1.0 and 4.2 million viewers. Immediately after Big Brother ended, the numbers sank by a near million and 0.3 points.

This is not good.

That said, the true test will be November. Whether it continues going down even when more TV is coming back is the big question.
Maybe this will help those of you think overnight des/fast nationals have any significance now.

From TVLands post about fast nationals rationals for the five broadcast services:
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a shows overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Not a doctor.

Keep in mind  it isnt until live plus 7 and live plus 30, that services know how many eyeballs did watch on a delayed basis, or away from home..Those are the numbers that really count. And with the vast number of programming sources,  the live plus same day numbers arent going to reach 10 million/week.
