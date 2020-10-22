Getting over 4 million+ viewers is great for Amazing Race, especially considering it beat Big Brother's viewership. Unfortunately though, yeah, Amazing Race skews much older than Big Brother and a bunch of other shows, so despite having more viewers, we're still at just a 0.7 demo.Being at the earlier hour + having some potential Big Brother finale pre-tune, I think this is likely going to be one of highest, if not, the one highest rated episode all season long. I think, especially with Big Brother done now, chances are we might be going downhill from here.I think what is most concerning is the fact that, the night before, on Tuesday; CBS aired a Price Is Right primetime special which got OVER 5 million viewers and a 0.8 demo (!!!). If a show like Price Is Right, which is much cheaper to produce than Amazing Race, is getting that much higher viewership/a better demo, then that's simply just... yikes. It's a very bad look for Amazing Race.So basically... in my opinion, we're not doing exceptionally well. But we're not doing awful either. These types of ratings aren't going to suddenly make CBS want to do two seasons a year again. But if we stick to 0.7s, or at minimum 0.6's, throughout the rest of the season, it could hopefully be just enough to get by. Anything lower than that though, and I would start to worry. So basically, in other words, SPREAD THE WORD and try to WATCH LIVE!