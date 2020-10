They shot 33 before 32 even aired. These numbers are fine



...which was shutdown mid-season after barely even completing three episodes due to COVID-19? They could easily look at the worldwide traveling conditions due to the pandemic, low ratings for this season, and ultimately say it's not worth finishing season 33 and cancelling the show. Obviously this is worst case scenario, but just because season 33 started does not mean it will finish, or even mean we'll get a season 34 and beyond... yet, at least.