Some thoughts and responses, from someone who has followed the TV industry for years.



"CBS didn't advertise the show enough"



People have to be watching CBS for ads to be effective. No one is watching CBS, or any of the broadcast networks, right now because they are a cesspool of reruns, game shows, leftovers from other networks/streamers, and a few reality shows. That 0.7 rating is still better than anything CBS has run in the past month besides Big Brother. Broadcast ratings are at catastrophic levels. I was reading about this just a week or two ago, and this summer has accelerated the fall of the broadcast networks by several years (and they were falling considerably already). With Hollywood shut down and no TV shows on the networks, more and more cut the cord and are switching to streaming. The one platform that CBS still has to advertise things is the NFL, and I DID see ads for TAR over the weekend when I was watching football. That shows that they did try to advertise it on their biggest available platform.



"CBS hates the show/treats us like trash"



Look, it's unfortunate that the 2 seasons filmed in 2018 took so long to air. But they have been candid about this: they know their big 3 reality shows have been around forever, and they've been desperate to find some new hits. That is what cost us the January time slot last year, when they were trying flops like The World's Best and Million Dollar Mile. They know that TAR is a steady performer and will do ok wherever they put it. But they have to take risks to try to find the next big hits, and TAR was the one to play backup to the ones that didn't work out. If CBS hated the show, they wouldn't have left us alone on Sundays for nearly a decade. They only started moving it when the ratings started seeing significant declines around season 23/24.



I also think it's worth reminding that when the show got the green light to film twice in 2018, it was under the old regime. That was back when Les Moonves was still head of CBS, before his sexual harassment scandal, and also before CBS merged with Viacom. It's entirely possible that the old regime was more onboard with the frequency of TAR and would have aired the seasons sooner, while the new regime under Viacom doesn't find the expense vs. results to be worth it as much. A show like the Race also doesn't make as much over the years as their dramas that they fully own like the NCIS series. It's more lucrative for them to try to find new dramas to get multiple seasons of, even if they get less ratings than TAR, because they will make more in the long run with shows they fully own. Even still, we're at season 32, and would have had 33 if not for world events. They still believe in the show enough to keep it around.