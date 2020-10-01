« previous next »
TAR32 Ratings

gamerfan09

TAR32 Ratings
« on: Today at 06:23:44 PM »
No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.

Final numbers - The TAR32 premiere is the show's lowest rated premiere and lowest viewed episode ever. A 0.7 with a paltry 3.58 million viewers. The show's prior low was a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers with TAR29 South Korea.

Honestly not great.

Source: https://www.spoilertv.com/2020/10/ratings-for-wednesday-14th-october-2020.html
Maanca

Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:30:22 PM »
CBS barely advertised it until 2 weeks before the premiere, besides little blurbs during other shows.

I'm honestly not too surprised by this.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:32:08 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 06:30:22 PM
CBS barely advertised it until 2 weeks before the premiere, besides little blurbs during other shows.

I'm honestly not too surprised by this.

Truly a network that loves us  :2hearts:

And the episode wasn't even on All Access until 4 AM EST - conversely, the Wednesday episode of Big Brother was there immediately after it aired. In fact - if you go to the CBS site right now to see "Episodes on Demand", amongst the row of "Trending Now" titles.... TAR is in the 5th row that you'd still have to scroll down to even see. Truly a good way to treat a show coming back that just premiered.

I also have it on good authority that there were quite a few people who didn't even know it was on. There were tweets of people saying "Oh TAR is tonight???".
