« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR32 Ratings  (Read 428 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5891
TAR32 Ratings
« on: Yesterday at 06:23:44 PM »
No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.

Final numbers - The TAR32 premiere is the show's lowest rated premiere and lowest viewed episode ever. A 0.7 with a paltry 3.58 million viewers. The show's prior low was a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers with TAR29 South Korea.

Honestly not great.

Source: https://www.spoilertv.com/2020/10/ratings-for-wednesday-14th-october-2020.html
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3004
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:30:22 PM »
CBS barely advertised it until 2 weeks before the premiere, besides little blurbs during other shows.

I'm honestly not too surprised by this.
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5891
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:32:08 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 06:30:22 PM
CBS barely advertised it until 2 weeks before the premiere, besides little blurbs during other shows.

I'm honestly not too surprised by this.

Truly a network that loves us  :2hearts:

And the episode wasn't even on All Access until 4 AM EST - conversely, the Wednesday episode of Big Brother was there immediately after it aired. In fact - if you go to the CBS site right now to see "Episodes on Demand", amongst the row of "Trending Now" titles.... TAR is in the 5th row that you'd still have to scroll down to even see. Truly a good way to treat a show coming back that just premiered.

I also have it on good authority that there were quite a few people who didn't even know it was on. There were tweets of people saying "Oh TAR is tonight???".
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:36:12 PM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:01:21 PM »
Ratings are usually getting lower after premiere, so I am really scared for this show now, tbh.
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5891
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:13:54 PM »
This would never have happened if we just aired on a network that cherished and supported us.

TAR30 got the show its highest ratings since TAR23 in 2018 and what do they do after that? Film 31 and 32 in 2018. Dump 31 to borderline summer in 2019. Dump 32 in 2020 near the summer only to yank it and air it in Fall. Film 33 in 2020 when they had all of 2019 to do so. Barely promote TAR32. Not even have the show on your own streaming service by yanking the episodes after the season ended.

In a "perfect TAR world", we got TAR31 in late 2018, 32 in early 2019, had TAR33 and 34 filmed in 2019 with 33 airing in fall 2019, 24 in early 2020, and TAR35 was our season that would have gotten unfortunately suspended.

Instead here we are, potentially 2 seasons behind what we could have gotten and at risk of getting no more.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:17:57 PM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1016
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:24:15 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 07:13:54 PM
This would never have happened if we just aired on a network that cherished and supported us.

TAR30 got the show its highest ratings since TAR23 in 2018 and what do they do after that? Film 31 and 32 in 2018. Dump 31 to borderline summer in 2019. Dump 32 in 2020 near the summer only to yank it and air it in Fall. Film 33 in 2020 when they had all of 2019 to do so. Barely promote TAR32. Not even have the show on your own streaming service by yanking the episodes after the season ended.

In a "perfect TAR world", we got TAR31 in late 2018, 32 in early 2019, had TAR33 and 34 filmed in 2019 with 33 airing in fall 2019, 24 in early 2020, and TAR35 was our season that would have gotten unfortunately suspended.

Instead here we are, potentially 2 seasons behind what we could have gotten and at risk of getting no more.

Very well said, if CBS just treated TAR properly, the ratings would have been better. I'm surprised and a little worried. Hope the DVR ratings are good. If they properly stuck with proper airing times and kept with the momentum of S.30, then it would have been better. They started this with S.29 and it has become a precedent in succeeding seasons.
THEY'RE KILLING A SHOW THAT SHOULD NOT GET THE AXE!!!!
They messed up TAR 32 with their long wait time to air, lack of marketing, changing airing times from summer to fall.



 :furious: :nono2:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:48:19 PM by TARUSAFan »
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3861
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:33:48 PM »
One thing to keep in mind. Broadcast networks ratings have been in decline for years, and networks are far more interested in Live plus seven and live plus 30 than in overnights. But yall persist in worshipping overnight numbers as if theyre engraved in gold. Hint: Theyre not.
TAR has a lot of other things going for it, including near simultaneous broadcasting in Canada, Australia, and other places. And this is election season. They may have been local stations that pre-emoted TAR and BB last night for debates. And my local CBS station preempted the live Thursday BB eviction episode tonight.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5891
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:36:47 PM »
Live can be a big deal irregardless - the fact that a well established brand like TAR did POORLY in the face of a new show like I Can See Your Voice, where FOX normally has a lower general viewerbase, is definitely not good.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 65
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:29:15 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 07:13:54 PM
This would never have happened if we just aired on a network that cherished and supported us.

TAR30 got the show its highest ratings since TAR23 in 2018 and what do they do after that? Film 31 and 32 in 2018. Dump 31 to borderline summer in 2019. Dump 32 in 2020 near the summer only to yank it and air it in Fall. Film 33 in 2020 when they had all of 2019 to do so. Barely promote TAR32. Not even have the show on your own streaming service by yanking the episodes after the season ended.

In a "perfect TAR world", we got TAR31 in late 2018, 32 in early 2019, had TAR33 and 34 filmed in 2019 with 33 airing in fall 2019, 24 in early 2020, and TAR35 was our season that would have gotten unfortunately suspended.

Instead here we are, potentially 2 seasons behind what we could have gotten and at risk of getting no more.

That's so depressing to think that we could have had 35 seasons by now if CBS didn't treat TAR like trash. I truly don't understand the logic some of the CBS execs have made. After TAR30's outstanding ratings, they went out and filmed two seasons in 2018. But then for some reason held them for one year, and then two years, respectively...? What...?!

And I get some people don't think that the overnight ratings mean all that much, which is somewhat true. But the fact of the matter is: premiere episodes are usually some of most highest rated of an entire season. The fact that this premiere started off so low, along with having the lowest viewership of any TAR episode ever, is extremely concerning because it's probably only downhill from here. Even when the show moves to 8/7c after Big Brother is over, it'll compete directly against The Masked Singer which won't help at all.

This is even worse when you look at last year's premiere for 31 which at least got a 1.2 demo and almost 6 million viewers. Literally about ~half of the audience from last year's premiere did not tune into this year's premiere. Phil Keoghan's other show, Tough as Nails, literally had higher viewership (over 4 million viewers) tune into the premiere that aired this past summer. When Tough as Nails, a much cheaper show that even aired in the SUMMER, had higher viewership than Amazing Race did, then you know we're in trouble.

EDIT: Not only did Tough as Nails premiere have higher viewership then this premiere episode of TAR, but Game On! did as well. Remember Game On!? The show that replaced TAR when it was moved off the schedule at the end of May? Yeah, that premiere had over 4 million viewers too AND even tied the 0.7 demo that TAR got. An in-studio, easy-to-film, low cost gameshow beat/tied a high budget difficult-to-film-due to COVID show. This... is not good. 💀

http://www.showbuzzdaily.com/articles/showbuzzdailys-top-150-wednesday-cable-originals-network-finals-5-27-2020.html
« Last Edit: Today at 03:46:42 AM by OMGitsGARRET »
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3861
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:20:56 AM »
Tough as Nails and Game On aired at 8pm did they not? For TAR 8pm versus 9pm makes a big difference in live viewership. That was true a couple of seasons back when the first half of the season aired at 8pm, then ratings dropped when it was moved back an hour to 9 pm. So thats been a persistent pattern for years.
As I mentioned earlier, the ratings may have been affected by local preemptions due to political debates. Theres no way to know offhand, or when the episode was delayed to.

That can also be a factor.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 65
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:49:18 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 04:20:56 AM
Tough as Nails and Game On aired at 8pm did they not? For TAR 8pm versus 9pm makes a big difference in live viewership. That was true a couple of seasons back when the first half of the season aired at 8pm, then ratings dropped when it was moved back an hour to 9 pm. So thats been a persistent pattern for years.
As I mentioned earlier, the ratings may have been affected by local preemptions due to political debates. Theres no way to know offhand, or when the episode was delayed to.

That can also be a factor.

This is very true! But I also think; looking back at TAR ratings the last few years, historically, the premiere episode is usually one of, if not, the highest rated of the entire season. So despite it airing at 9/8c instead of 8/7c, I still think it should have done at least somewhat better than it actually did. Plus, like I said, even when it does move to the earlier hour after Big Brother is over, it'll compete against FOX's The Masked Singer which will also be tough competition to beat.
Logged

Offline TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:39:48 AM »
Some thoughts and responses, from someone who has followed the TV industry for years.

"CBS didn't advertise the show enough"

People have to be watching CBS for ads to be effective. No one is watching CBS, or any of the broadcast networks, right now because they are a cesspool of reruns, game shows, leftovers from other networks/streamers, and a few reality shows. That 0.7 rating is still better than anything CBS has run in the past month besides Big Brother. Broadcast ratings are at catastrophic levels. I was reading about this just a week or two ago, and this summer has accelerated the fall of the broadcast networks by several years (and they were falling considerably already). With Hollywood shut down and no TV shows on the networks, more and more cut the cord and are switching to streaming. The one platform that CBS still has to advertise things is the NFL, and I DID see ads for TAR over the weekend when I was watching football. That shows that they did try to advertise it on their biggest available platform.

"CBS hates the show/treats us like trash"

Look, it's unfortunate that the 2 seasons filmed in 2018 took so long to air. But they have been candid about this: they know their big 3 reality shows have been around forever, and they've been desperate to find some new hits. That is what cost us the January time slot last year, when they were trying flops like The World's Best and Million Dollar Mile. They know that TAR is a steady performer and will do ok wherever they put it. But they have to take risks to try to find the next big hits, and TAR was the one to play backup to the ones that didn't work out. If CBS hated the show, they wouldn't have left us alone on Sundays for nearly a decade. They only started moving it when the ratings started seeing significant declines around season 23/24.

I also think it's worth reminding that when the show got the green light to film twice in 2018, it was under the old regime. That was back when Les Moonves was still head of CBS, before his sexual harassment scandal, and also before CBS merged with Viacom. It's entirely possible that the old regime was more onboard with the frequency of TAR and would have aired the seasons sooner, while the new regime under Viacom doesn't find the expense vs. results to be worth it as much. A show like the Race also doesn't make as much over the years as their dramas that they fully own like the NCIS series. It's more lucrative for them to try to find new dramas to get multiple seasons of, even if they get less ratings than TAR, because they will make more in the long run with shows they fully own. Even still, we're at season 32, and would have had 33 if not for world events. They still believe in the show enough to keep it around.
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5891
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:08:36 AM »
Quote from: TheRabbi on Today at 06:39:48 AM
Even still, we're at season 32, and would have had 33 if not for world events. They still believe in the show enough to keep it around.

Maybe not after this season if it keeps sinking, which unfortunately looks likely. As mentioned, Masked Singer is strong, strong competition and if it moves to 8 it might do even worse.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3861
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR32 Ratings
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:54:42 AM »
Quote from: TheRabbi on Today at 06:39:48 AM
Some thoughts and responses, from someone who has followed the TV industry for years.

"CBS didn't advertise the show enough"

People have to be watching CBS for ads to be effective. No one is watching CBS, or any of the broadcast networks, right now because they are a cesspool of reruns, game shows, leftovers from other networks/streamers, and a few reality shows. That 0.7 rating is still better than anything CBS has run in the past month besides Big Brother. Broadcast ratings are at catastrophic levels. I was reading about this just a week or two ago, and this summer has accelerated the fall of the broadcast networks by several years (and they were falling considerably already). With Hollywood shut down and no TV shows on the networks, more and more cut the cord and are switching to streaming. The one platform that CBS still has to advertise things is the NFL, and I DID see ads for TAR over the weekend when I was watching football. That shows that they did try to advertise it on their biggest available platform.

"CBS hates the show/treats us like trash"

Look, it's unfortunate that the 2 seasons filmed in 2018 took so long to air. But they have been candid about this: they know their big 3 reality shows have been around forever, and they've been desperate to find some new hits. That is what cost us the January time slot last year, when they were trying flops like The World's Best and Million Dollar Mile. They know that TAR is a steady performer and will do ok wherever they put it. But they have to take risks to try to find the next big hits, and TAR was the one to play backup to the ones that didn't work out. If CBS hated the show, they wouldn't have left us alone on Sundays for nearly a decade. They only started moving it when the ratings started seeing significant declines around season 23/24.

I also think it's worth reminding that when the show got the green light to film twice in 2018, it was under the old regime. That was back when Les Moonves was still head of CBS, before his sexual harassment scandal, and also before CBS merged with Viacom. It's entirely possible that the old regime was more onboard with the frequency of TAR and would have aired the seasons sooner, while the new regime under Viacom doesn't find the expense vs. results to be worth it as much. A show like the Race also doesn't make as much over the years as their dramas that they fully own like the NCIS series. It's more lucrative for them to try to find new dramas to get multiple seasons of, even if they get less ratings than TAR, because they will make more in the long run with shows they fully own. Even still, we're at season 32, and would have had 33 if not for world events. They still believe in the show enough to keep it around.
What he said.
If you want another clue about ratings, check the home page of TVLand, theyre no longer reporting the overnights, and theyre rarely mentioning ratings at all.
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 