This would never have happened if we just aired on a network that cherished and supported us.



TAR30 got the show its highest ratings since TAR23 in 2018 and what do they do after that? Film 31 and 32 in 2018. Dump 31 to borderline summer in 2019. Dump 32 in 2020 near the summer only to yank it and air it in Fall. Film 33 in 2020 when they had all of 2019 to do so. Barely promote TAR32. Not even have the show on your own streaming service by yanking the episodes after the season ended.



In a "perfect TAR world", we got TAR31 in late 2018, 32 in early 2019, had TAR33 and 34 filmed in 2019 with 33 airing in fall 2019, 24 in early 2020, and TAR35 was our season that would have gotten unfortunately suspended.



Instead here we are, potentially 2 seasons behind what we could have gotten and at risk of getting no more.