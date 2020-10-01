« previous next »
TAR32 Ratings  (Read 164 times)

gamerfan09

TAR32 Ratings
on: Today at 06:23:44 PM
No one has made this yet, so I'll be reporting it here.

Final numbers - The TAR32 premiere is the show's lowest rated premiere and lowest viewed episode ever. A 0.7 with a paltry 3.58 million viewers. The show's prior low was a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers with TAR29 South Korea.

Honestly not great.

Source: https://www.spoilertv.com/2020/10/ratings-for-wednesday-14th-october-2020.html
Maanca

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:30:22 PM
CBS barely advertised it until 2 weeks before the premiere, besides little blurbs during other shows.

I'm honestly not too surprised by this.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:32:08 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 06:30:22 PM
CBS barely advertised it until 2 weeks before the premiere, besides little blurbs during other shows.

I'm honestly not too surprised by this.

Truly a network that loves us  :2hearts:

And the episode wasn't even on All Access until 4 AM EST - conversely, the Wednesday episode of Big Brother was there immediately after it aired. In fact - if you go to the CBS site right now to see "Episodes on Demand", amongst the row of "Trending Now" titles.... TAR is in the 5th row that you'd still have to scroll down to even see. Truly a good way to treat a show coming back that just premiered.

I also have it on good authority that there were quite a few people who didn't even know it was on. There were tweets of people saying "Oh TAR is tonight???".
I ♥ TAR

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:01:21 PM
Ratings are usually getting lower after premiere, so I am really scared for this show now, tbh.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:13:54 PM
This would never have happened if we just aired on a network that cherished and supported us.

TAR30 got the show its highest ratings since TAR23 in 2018 and what do they do after that? Film 31 and 32 in 2018. Dump 31 to borderline summer in 2019. Dump 32 in 2020 near the summer only to yank it and air it in Fall. Film 33 in 2020 when they had all of 2019 to do so. Barely promote TAR32. Not even have the show on your own streaming service by yanking the episodes after the season ended.

In a "perfect TAR world", we got TAR31 in late 2018, 32 in early 2019, had TAR33 and 34 filmed in 2019 with 33 airing in fall 2019, 24 in early 2020, and TAR35 was our season that would have gotten unfortunately suspended.

Instead here we are, potentially 2 seasons behind what we could have gotten and at risk of getting no more.
TARUSAFan

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:24:15 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 07:13:54 PM
This would never have happened if we just aired on a network that cherished and supported us.

TAR30 got the show its highest ratings since TAR23 in 2018 and what do they do after that? Film 31 and 32 in 2018. Dump 31 to borderline summer in 2019. Dump 32 in 2020 near the summer only to yank it and air it in Fall. Film 33 in 2020 when they had all of 2019 to do so. Barely promote TAR32. Not even have the show on your own streaming service by yanking the episodes after the season ended.

In a "perfect TAR world", we got TAR31 in late 2018, 32 in early 2019, had TAR33 and 34 filmed in 2019 with 33 airing in fall 2019, 24 in early 2020, and TAR35 was our season that would have gotten unfortunately suspended.

Instead here we are, potentially 2 seasons behind what we could have gotten and at risk of getting no more.

Very well said, if CBS just treated TAR properly, the ratings would have been better. I'm surprised and a little worried. Hope the DVR ratings are good. If they properly stuck with proper airing times and kept with the momentum of S.30, then it would have been better. They started this with S.29 and it has become a precedent in succeeding seasons. THEY'RE KILLING A SHOW THAT SHOULD NOT GET THE AXE!!!!
They messed up TAR 32 with their long wait time to air, lack of marketing, changing airing times from summer to fall.



 :furious: :nono2:
theschnauzers

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:33:48 PM
One thing to keep in mind. Broadcast networks ratings have been in decline for years, and networks are far more interested in Live plus seven and live plus 30 than in overnights. But yall persist in worshipping overnight numbers as if theyre engraved in gold. Hint: Theyre not.
TAR has a lot of other things going for it, including near simultaneous broadcasting in Canada, Australia, and other places. And this is election season. They may have been local stations that pre-emoted TAR and BB last night for debates. And my local CBS station preempted the live Thursday BB eviction episode tonight.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR32 Ratings
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:36:47 PM
Live can be a big deal irregardless - the fact that a well established brand like TAR did POORLY in the face of a new show like I Can See Your Voice, where FOX normally has a lower general viewerbase, is definitely not good.
