This would never have happened if we just aired on a network that cherished and supported us.



TAR30 got the show its highest ratings since TAR23 in 2018 and what do they do after that? Film 31 and 32 in 2018. Dump 31 to borderline summer in 2019. Dump 32 in 2020 near the summer only to yank it and air it in Fall. Film 33 in 2020 when they had all of 2019 to do so. Barely promote TAR32. Not even have the show on your own streaming service by yanking the episodes after the season ended.



In a "perfect TAR world", we got TAR31 in late 2018, 32 in early 2019, had TAR33 and 34 filmed in 2019 with 33 airing in fall 2019, 24 in early 2020, and TAR35 was our season that would have gotten unfortunately suspended.



Instead here we are, potentially 2 seasons behind what we could have gotten and at risk of getting no more.



That's so depressing to think that we could have had 35 seasons by now if CBS didn't treat TAR like trash. I truly don't understand the logic some of the CBS execs have made. After TAR30's outstanding ratings, they went out and filmed two seasons in 2018. But then for some reason held them for one year, and then two years, respectively...? What...?!And I get some people don't think that the overnight ratings mean all that much, which is somewhat true. But the fact of the matter is: premiere episodes are usually some of most highest rated of an entire season. The fact that this premiere started off so low, along with having the lowest viewership of any TAR episode ever, is extremely concerning because it's probably only downhill from here. Even when the show moves to 8/7c after Big Brother is over, it'll compete directly against The Masked Singer which won't help at all.This is even worse when you look at last year's premiere for 31 which at least got a 1.2 demo and almost 6 million viewers. Literally about ~half of the audience from last year's premiere did not tune into this year's premiere. Phil Keoghan's other show, Tough as Nails, literally had higher viewership (over 4 million viewers) tune into the premiere that aired this past summer. When Tough as Nails, a much cheaper show that even aired in the SUMMER, had higher viewership than Amazing Race did, then you know we're in trouble.EDIT: Not only did Tough as Nails premiere have higher viewership then this premiere episode of TAR, but Game On! did as well. Remember Game On!? The show that replaced TAR when it was moved off the schedule at the end of May? Yeah, that premiere had over 4 million viewers too AND even tied the 0.7 demo that TAR got. An in-studio, easy-to-film, low cost gameshow beat/tied a high budget difficult-to-film-due to COVID show. This... is not good. 💀