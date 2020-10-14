Good premiere. However, the editing, like most of you have said, feels rushed. This should have been a 90-minute premiere.



I missed going to the beach, seeing Trinidad and Tobago... Love tropical 1st legs, it reminded me of S.22 & S.25 with a last three teams battle. I would have loved it if it was neck & neck where the last three started with the goats at the same time.



Love the cultural tidbits of information on the culture of Trinidad and Tobago; the Carnival, Steel Pan, Goat Racing, of course the beaches, it the Caribbean! You learn something new everyday.



KOR with an elimination, kind off unfair, but interesting twist.



I don't like the cast introductions, it wasn't as proper as compared to earlier seasons.

They should have started with the usual way,

I don't like the introduce 3 teams first then another 2 midway in episode. Get it all at the beginning.

"The eleven teams are Michelle & Victoria, Sisters from Lafeyette, Louisiana *cue bio* DeAngelo & Gary, Former NFL Players from... and so on and so on.



No airport scenes, transpo drama, self driving to the airport.



8/10



