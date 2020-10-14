« previous next »
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:16:15 PM »
Got a bunch of pottymouths this season lmao. I counted five bleeps/blurs.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:18:30 PM »
Quote from: Malcooolm on Today at 09:04:53 PM
Really interested to see how the new Yield works. Everyone gets to Yield...what does that even mean?!

Voting Yield?
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #77 on: Today at 09:28:27 PM »
Quote from: Jro on Today at 09:12:40 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 09:05:22 PM
The first ten-fifteen minutes certainly felt rushed. Not sure if we ever got a full intro for Hung & Chee? No airport scenes, either. The Roadblock benefitted from being as fleshed out as it was and I'm glad, based on the episode, that goat racing wasn't a standalone task. I'm very glad TAR is back, but perhaps the premiere should've been 90 minutes.

Per the airport scenes, I feel like those have been few and far between in recent seasons in general. Back in the earlier seasons when teams had to search for their own flights, buy their own tickets, etc., there was more to show. Now that, if I remember correctly, everything is already reserved for them for the most part, it kinda takes that out. I could be drawing a blank (I probably am because I feel like there was an episode or two last season) but the last time I remember teams having to find their own flights and buy their own tickets (or at least that being shown) was final 4 of TAR 30 and I think that was the only time that season. That was also what felt like the one time we randomly learned about the dynamics between the teams too so it was pretty weird. Anyway, it's just the new age of TAR editing, I guess.
That, or nothing really standoutish happens. Usually, the only times we've seen airport scenes in the new age of TAR is when teams were at risk of missing or making a flight (Nicole & Victor) or some ticket counter drama occurring (Nicky & Kim vs. Tim & Marie).
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #78 on: Today at 09:29:30 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:33:06 PM
Don't know if it just a coincidence, but that RB is my RB of the leg in Trinidad & Tobago in one of my games.  :cheer:

Welll. ...CBS does read here!  :funny:
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #79 on: Today at 09:31:52 PM »
Considering a lot of this route came from a wishlist of mine made before 32 was filmed, youre welcome lol

Show content
(Manaus, Kazakhstan, Hyderabad, Siem Reap, and New Orleans)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:03 PM by georgiapeach »
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:33:03 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:28:27 PM
Quote from: Jro on Today at 09:12:40 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 09:05:22 PM
The first ten-fifteen minutes certainly felt rushed. Not sure if we ever got a full intro for Hung & Chee? No airport scenes, either. The Roadblock benefitted from being as fleshed out as it was and I'm glad, based on the episode, that goat racing wasn't a standalone task. I'm very glad TAR is back, but perhaps the premiere should've been 90 minutes.

Per the airport scenes, I feel like those have been few and far between in recent seasons in general. Back in the earlier seasons when teams had to search for their own flights, buy their own tickets, etc., there was more to show. Now that, if I remember correctly, everything is already reserved for them for the most part, it kinda takes that out. I could be drawing a blank (I probably am because I feel like there was an episode or two last season) but the last time I remember teams having to find their own flights and buy their own tickets (or at least that being shown) was final 4 of TAR 30 and I think that was the only time that season. That was also what felt like the one time we randomly learned about the dynamics between the teams too so it was pretty weird. Anyway, it's just the new age of TAR editing, I guess.
That, or nothing really standoutish happens. Usually, the only times we've seen airport scenes in the new age of TAR is when teams were at risk of missing or making a flight (Nicole & Victor) or some ticket counter drama occurring (Nicky & Kim vs. Tim & Marie).

Ah, yes, lost passports, missed flights and the sort. Those are pretty much our only airport scenes these days.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:38:29 PM »
AWESOME JOB RACHEL!!  :luvya:

 :tu from ALL OF US!!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:44:09 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 09:29:30 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:33:06 PM
Don't know if it just a coincidence, but that RB is my RB of the leg in Trinidad & Tobago in one of my games.  :cheer:

Welll. ...CBS does read here!  :funny:
I remember putting a firefighting task under the wishlist way before TAR27 even happened. Sometimes I think the task producers go here just to steal some ideas. :lol:
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:02:23 PM »
It occurred to me that the Yield might have elements of the old and lamented Fast Forward. Each team will get once chance to Yield another team during the Race. This Yield would remain available as long as theres a team remaining that hasnt used it. How long a team will be yielded I have no idea, but this will bring back an element that has been missing since the FF disappeared from aTAR.

It was a good opening leg. They were very careful not to use the words pit stop so it was clear that there wasnt going to be one, and be a KOR leg.
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:39:23 PM »
I enjoyed the episode for sure! But I also agree with some other people here that it also felt very rushed from an editing standpoint at times. Will have to re-watch it to notice anything I missed the first time around.

I think having it be 90-minutes or even 2-hours long (like originally planned) would have immensely improved the editing on this premiere. But I guess CBS showing a rerun of S.W.A.T. immediately after was more important to them?
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:51:34 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 10:02:23 PM
It occurred to me that the Yield might have elements of the old and lamented Fast Forward. Each team will get once chance to Yield another team during the Race. This Yield would remain available as long as theres a team remaining that hasnt used it. How long a team will be yielded I have no idea, but this will bring back an element that has been missing since the FF disappeared from aTAR.

It was a good opening leg. They were very careful not to use the words pit stop so it was clear that there wasnt going to be one, and be a KOR leg.
TAR5 had a Yield on every leg and I liked that so it would be cool to see that back!
Re: TAR 32 EPISODE 1 Live Show Updates & Commentary 10/14/20 9PM
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:03:27 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 10:39:23 PM
I enjoyed the episode for sure! But I also agree with some other people here that it also felt very rushed from an editing standpoint at times. Will have to re-watch it to notice anything I missed the first time around.

I think having it be 90-minutes or even 2-hours long (like originally planned) would have immensely improved the editing on this premiere. But I guess CBS showing a rerun of S.W.A.T. immediately after was more important to them?

A little over a year's worth of miscellaneous programming since TAR 31 was more important to them lol
